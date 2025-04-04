 Skip to main content

Spinx Enhances Its Chicken Program

A new signature sauce and Legendary nuggets are available at all locations where chicken is served.
Angela Hanson
Spinx Sauce & Legendary Chicken Nuggets

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is launching a pair of additions to its chicken program. The convenience store operator's new signature sipping sauce, Spinx Sauce, and the new Legendary Chicken Nuggets are available as of April 1. 

The company developed Spinx Sauce in partnership with Duke's Mayonnaise, a fellow iconic Greenville brand. The sauce is a savory, mayonnaise-based dip featuring notes of ketchup, Worcestershire and black pepper, finished with hints of garlic.

Spinx has been serving its legendary fried chicken since 1986, but the introduction of fresh, bite-size Legendary Chicken Nuggets allows customers to enjoy the same fan-favorite chicken in a new format, the company said. Nuggets will be available in four-, eight-, 12- and 20-count options.

"We're excited to offer our customers a new way to enjoy Spinx legendary fried chicken with our own unique signature sauce and legendary chicken nuggets," said Spinx CEO Steve Spinks. "When we set out to develop a sauce, it was only appropriate to work with another iconic, local brand like Duke's to bring this sauce to life. And when launching a new sauce, it felt like the right time to add a new chicken option as well."

Spinx Sauce and Legendary Chicken Nuggets are available at all Spinx stores where chicken is served, including the Spinx Market & Eatery in downtown Greenville.

Greenville-based Spinx operates more than 90 convenience stores across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Spinx is also a 2025 Category Excellence winner in Overall Partnership with its suppler partner Swisher. Together, the companies built on a foundation of partnership, innovation and data-driven decisions to achieve significant business results in the other tobacco product category.

