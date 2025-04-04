Spinx Enhances Its Chicken Program

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. is launching a pair of additions to its chicken program. The convenience store operator's new signature sipping sauce, Spinx Sauce, and the new Legendary Chicken Nuggets are available as of April 1.

The company developed Spinx Sauce in partnership with Duke's Mayonnaise, a fellow iconic Greenville brand. The sauce is a savory, mayonnaise-based dip featuring notes of ketchup, Worcestershire and black pepper, finished with hints of garlic.

Spinx has been serving its legendary fried chicken since 1986, but the introduction of fresh, bite-size Legendary Chicken Nuggets allows customers to enjoy the same fan-favorite chicken in a new format, the company said. Nuggets will be available in four-, eight-, 12- and 20-count options.