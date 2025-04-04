Spinx Enhances Its Chicken Program
"We're excited to offer our customers a new way to enjoy Spinx legendary fried chicken with our own unique signature sauce and legendary chicken nuggets," said Spinx CEO Steve Spinks. "When we set out to develop a sauce, it was only appropriate to work with another iconic, local brand like Duke's to bring this sauce to life. And when launching a new sauce, it felt like the right time to add a new chicken option as well."
Spinx Sauce and Legendary Chicken Nuggets are available at all Spinx stores where chicken is served, including the Spinx Market & Eatery in downtown Greenville.
Greenville-based Spinx operates more than 90 convenience stores across North Carolina and South Carolina.
Spinx is also a 2025 Category Excellence winner in Overall Partnership with its suppler partner Swisher. Together, the companies built on a foundation of partnership, innovation and data-driven decisions to achieve significant business results in the other tobacco product category.