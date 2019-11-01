Spinx Goes Big With Latest South Carolina Convenience Store

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. keeps going bigger with its new convenience stores.

A little more than a year after opening its largest c-store, the Greenville-based retailer topped it with a 6,600-square-foot location. The store, located at the corner of Rutherford and Shaw streets in Spinx's hometown, serves as a marquee entry point of the "Poinsett District," a corridor along Poinsett Highway that the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority is focused on revitalizing.

The latest Spinx store features its new interior layout and décor, which reflects the company's local, Southern roots. The store offers around-the-clock service with a full-service kitchen, eight multi-product fuel dispenser pumps, and a walk-in beer cave featuring local craft as well as national brand beers.

The site also has a 72-foot tunnel car wash with free vacuums as part of its statewide car wash club.

"I'm so excited about opening a store at this location, the very spot where I operated one of my first gas stations," said Stewart Spinks, Spinx founder and chairman of the board. "We look forward to bringing our legendary fried chicken, convenient on-the-go food and beverage options, tunnel car wash and friendly service to our customers heading in and out of Downtown Greenville."

The c-store also offers made-to-order milkshakes, smoothies and soft serve ice cream in addition to a wide selection of fountain drinks, lemonade, iced tea, slushies and the popular "chewy ice." Hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee and Nitro Cold Brew, are also among the location's offerings.

Grand opening specials will run through the end of January and Spinx Car Wash Club monthly memberships are available at discounted prices.

In December 2017, Spinx cut the ribbon on a 6,188-square-foot convenience store in Moncks Corner. In addition to being the largest Spinx location at the time, it also boasts the company's first express tunnel car wash, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Spinx operates more than 80 locations and 45 car washes throughout South Carolina.