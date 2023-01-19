Starry Lemon Lime Soda

PepsiCo introduces Starry, a soda bursting with lemon lime flavor that delivers a crisp, refreshing bite to replace the Sierra Mist line. Starry, with the tag line "Starry Hits Different," launches with both Regular and Zero Sugar versions as a marquee addition to the North America PepsiCo Beverages portfolio. The beverage is caffeine-free and is available in a variety of sizes at U.S. retailers and foodservice outlets nationwide. In the coming months, the Starry brand will unveil marketing plans, including a national TV commercial, 360 digital and social content, and large-scale sports, culture and entertainment partnerships.