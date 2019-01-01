Steve's Healthy Fruit Chillers

Healthy Fruit Chillers, a new line of healthy slushie drinks, was originally developed by Steve’s Frozen Chillers for schools, ensuring the beverages meet rigorous USDA regulations. Made with fruit juice concentrates, each 16-ounce drink provides 4.5 servings of fruit with no artificial coloring or flavors. Healthy Fruit Chillers are available in pineapple/coconut, strawberry, strawberry/mango, strawberry/banana, pineapple, peach and orange varieties.