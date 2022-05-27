Stewart's Shops Completes 10 Remodels in 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops has been busy with plenty of store remodels this spring.

Thus far, the convenience store retailer has remodeled 10 of its stores based on the local community's needs. As opposed to rebuilds, these remodels typically have the same shop footprint as before, Stewart's reported. However, remodels do include new countertops, a fresh coat of paint, new floors or an upgraded bathroom.

In addition, some of Stewart's 10 remodeled stores added a food bar, more booths, new appliances or a new layout. Stewart's also upgraded the outdoor space at its remodeled locations. Additions to the remodels include fresh landscaping, new patios, new outdoor furniture and a freshly paved parking lot, all of which can make a difference to the overall feel of a store, the c-store retailer stated.

"We would love to be able to rebuild every single shop, but that is just not possible," Stewart's Shops said on its website. "Our remodels are a great way to bring that new shop feel to a community and continue to support their growing needs."

One example of the newly remodeled stores is Shop 207 in Dannemora, which swapped its old wallpaper for a fresh coat of paint, installed new countertops, and more.

"This shop is an important stop for all the commuters in the town," the retailer stated. "It is a quick in and out for coffee in the morning or a cheeseburger for lunch. The remodel is a welcome upgrade to the old shop."

Also receiving a remodel was Shop 417 in Queensbury. The upstate New York store installed new countertops, added a food bar, a beverage bar and a beer cave.

"This shop is a great stop on your way in or out of town," according to Stewart's Shops. "It is conveniently located in a triangle with Quaker Road, Dix Avenue and New York State Route 32. Locals and commuters alike will be able to stop in the shop and get whatever they need."

Stewart's Shops has made store rebuilds and remodels a high priority. As Convenience Store News reported, the retailer planned 14 new c-stores in 2021 to replace smaller, older locations based on the growing needs of its customers, as well as many rebuilds and additions.

In 2020, Stewart's Shops invested $45 million in 17 new or rebuilt stores, the last year of its $245-million, five-year program.

Stewart's Shops has also acquired stores in the last year. In September, the retailer closed on its acquisition of Oxford-based Blueox Corp.'s chain of 11 Neighborhood Market stores, with rebranding complete at six of the sites. Five of the locations are branded as Stewart's Shops, while one location is outfitted as a Stewart's Express Shop.

The sale of its Neighborhood Market chain signaled Blueox Corp.'s exit out of the convenience retailing business and allowed Stewart's Shops to increase its footprint further into central New York, with stores located in Fort Plain, Bridgewater, Mt. Upton, Norwich, Oxford and Hamilton.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.