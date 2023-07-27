Stewart's Shops Continues to Prove Lucky for Lottery Players

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Lottery players who purchase tickets at Stewart's Shops may have lady luck on their side.

Within one week, four lucky customers walked away with a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket, the convenience store chain reported.

On July 12, one of the retailer's partners (what the chain refers to its employees as) sold a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at a Dannemora, N.Y., shop, located at 1173 Cook St. A few days later on July 17, another $50,000 winning ticket was sold at a Lake Placid, N.Y., store, located at 2090 Saranac Ave.

Following these two big wins, two more lucky customers hit $50,000 at two different shops on the same day. One of these winning tickets was sold at a shop in Colonie, N.Y., at 1560 Central Ave., and the other was sold at a store situated at 94 Park St., in Elizabethtown, N.Y.

Stewart's Shops kicked off the new year with one customer purchasing a $1 Mega Millions ticket at a store in Troy, N.Y., and winning the $1 million jackpot in the Jan. 6 drawing, as Convenience StoreNews previously reported.

Some other big Stewart's Shops winners of 2023 so far include:

Jan. 13, West Milton, N.Y. — Take 5 ticket winner of $45,713

Jan. 16, Mechanicville, N.Y. — Take 5 winner of $34,245

March 25, Rotterdam, N.Y. — Powerball $50,000 winner

April 19, Glens Falls, N.Y. — Mystery Multiplier Cashword $60,000 winner

May 1, Au Sable Forks, N.Y. — Power Spot Instant Ticket $500,000 winner

May 17, Troy, N.Y. — Cash X100 $25,000 winner

"As New York State's largest lottery retailer, we are bound to have some big winners. Last year we had over $150 million in lottery winners," Stewart’s Shops said.

The New York Lottery is North America's largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6 billion annually to help support education in New York State.

New York-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.