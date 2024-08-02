Stinker Stores Modernizes In-Store Infrastructure

According to NCR, the update has helped Stinker increase its bottom line and elevate the customer experience through real-time promotions across its store estate.

"For the first time, Stinker has been delighted during an implementation and go-live deployment," said Cory Mooney, vice president of IT, Stinker Stores. "We appreciate the NCR Voyix team's deep technical knowledge and ability to stay one-to-two steps ahead of us. From here on out, NCR Voyix is our go-to strategic solution provider to run the store."

Some of the advantages of the new platform include:

Enabling marketing and store operations to launch ongoing pricing promotions in conjunction with comprehensive reporting.

Virtualization, which allows Stinker to run the latest software on its existing hardware, helping save on updates to both POS and back-office systems.

Removing single points of failure and installing dual-edge servers for software updates and rollback in order to maximize uptime at the pump and in the store. This new remote support and maintenance is forecasted to reduce support tickets by 50% and enhance store resilience.

Faster store rollouts, which assists Stinker's focus on new store acquisitions.

Software integrations which can take only a matter of weeks, instead of months, which assisted the retailer with launch of its new mobile app, as well as its integration with Punchh and Rovertown.

Headquartered in Atlanta, NCR Voyix provides digital commerce solutions to the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries in more than 30 countries across the globe.

Founded in 1936, Boise-based Stinker Stores employs approximately 1,500 people throughout its 110 locations in Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.