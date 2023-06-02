Stinker Stores Enhances Loyalty Platform

BOISE, Idaho — Stinker Stores plans to enhance its customer experience and drive customer loyalty through a new partnership with PAR Technology (ParTech) Inc.'s Punchh loyalty solution.

The convenience store retailer selected the Punchh loyalty, offers and engagement platform to help segment and accurately target key groups of customers to build loyalty, especially for products they might not normally purchase. Stinker Stores will also utilize Punchh's robust robust customer analytics to measure loyalty ROI.

"Customer experience is our biggest priority and Punchh will help us continue to turn customers into Stinker fanatics," said Billy Colemire, director of marketing at Stinker. "The platform is not only powerful but easy to use, making it a no-brainer to adopt."

[Read more: Stinker Stores Launches Customer Feedback Pilot Program]

Punchh's dashboard will enable Stinker Stores to see the business impact of its loyalty efforts, according to ParTech.

"There are so many options today for a quick bite, drink of coffee or a fill-up on gas, but with nearly a century in business, Stinker clearly knows how to win over customers time and time again," said Savneet Singh, CEO of ParTech, a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants. "With Punchh, Stinker is now able to capture a new level of customer data that will drive brand advocacy and all the while delivering fun to their customers that will propel their business forward."

Stinker Stores previous technology enhancements include partnering with AccuStore to implement a retail intelligence platform that provides the c-store operator with detailed store profile data to drive strong executions. The retailer also teamed with Upside to roll out cash back offers at 50 locations across Idaho.

Founded in 1936, Boise-based Stinker Stores has 110 locations throughout Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.