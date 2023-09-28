The Next Generation of Stinker Stores

BOISE, Idaho — If you ask Stinker Stores Director of Marketing Billy Colemire how important it is as a midsized convenience store retailer to evolve technologically, he will cite author Tom Triump's quote: "Evolve or die."

"Evolution is both natural and necessary. It's important to evolve at the same rate of your customers," Colemire told Convenience Store News.

Evolving at the same rate as its customers is something the Boise-based chain of 105 convenience stores throughout Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming has ramped up in recent years. According to the marketing director, Stinker Stores has always been forward-thinking when it comes to technology, but the company hasn't always had the human capital necessary to quickly adopt and deploy new technologies throughout the organization or within its stores.

On top of that, Stinker Stores faced various programmatic and systemic limitations with legacy back-office and point-of-sale operating systems, which often complicated automation and integration when combined with new technologies.

In recent years, however, Stinker Stores has significantly invested in both human capital at its Stinkin' Support Center in Boise and field-based support teams within its operational footprint. This investment was the catalyst that ignited a flurry of research and development, allowing the chain to partner with many new and exciting vendors in the technology space, Colemire pointed out.

"Stinker has emerged as a leading regional convenience chain, utilizing new technology to increase efficiencies for our highly skilled operators at the store level, as well as creating exceptional customer experiences for our wonderful customers, removing more and more friction each implementation at a time," he said.