StrasGlobal Sets Forth COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for the C-store Industry

TEMPLE, Texas — In continuing to help single-store owners and small-chain operators navigate the new normal, StrasGlobal developed a comprehensive Vaccination Plan as part of its Resources for Retailers (RfR) hub.

Developed as a content and services hub that offers solutions for the challenges that are common to these retailers, RfR evolved from StrasGlobal's COVID-19 response plan, which the consulting company and provider of contract operations for gas stations and convenience stores developed last spring.

As with its COVID-19 Response Plan, StrasGlobal has been proactive in researching and developing a COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to share with the industry. Resources for Retailers has made the entire, detailed StrasGlobal Vaccination Plan available on its website, including supporting templates and other tools.

"Communicating how to get vaccinated and helping employees through the process should be of the highest priority for all businesses," said Eva Strasburger, president of StrasGlobal. "Our Vaccination Taskforce originally developed the plan for implementation in our stores coast-to-coast. We then decided to share it through Resources for Retailers. Now, all retailers that don't have the time or resources to do the research themselves, can build their own plan based on ours."

The Vaccination Plan includes:

Paid time off guidelines;

Financial incentives;

"Strongly encourage" vs. "mandate" rationale;

Pre- and post-employee surveys; and

In-store signage and promotions encouraging customers to get vaccinated.

"StrasGlobal's Vaccination Task Force worked intensely to research the best practices to roll out this COVID-19 Vaccination Plan," said RfR Director of Content Jessica Williams. "StrasGlobal understood the urgency of moving quickly to have a Vaccination Policy for all their employees, and this robust plan can be a template for other retailers. The StrasGlobal Vaccination Plan and step-by-step process outlined are exactly the types of immediately actionable tools Resources for Retailers wants to provide."

Based in Temple, StrasGlobal is a contract operations provider that services retail locations for companies, which for various reasons, don’t have the expertise, infrastructure or desire to operate them.

"We are all part of the larger community and we have to look out for each other," stated Roy Strasburger, CEO of StrasGlobal. "Conversations with our peers indicate that, even though this is a top priority, there has not been a comprehensive Vaccination Plan for most retail owners or HR teams to follow — until now. We welcome feedback and will revise our plan as new information becomes available."