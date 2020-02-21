Stripes Stores to Release Cup Collection Celebrating Selena's 25-Year Legacy

IRVING, Texas — Twenty-five years after her death, Stripes Stores is releasing limited-edition cups to honor the legacy of late Tejano singer and music star Selena.

The 2020 Selena commemorative collectible cups will be sold at participating Stripes convenience stores in Texas.

The two cups will go no sale Feb. 29 and are limited to six per person while supplies last. Customers may begin lining up at participating Stripes stores at 8 a.m. prior to the Feb. 29 release.

According to Stripes, the company worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create this year's designs as part of the 2020 collection featuring 25 years of the music legend.

"I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans. These commemorative cups represent Selena's legacy that continues to inspire all who love her," said Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

One cup design features original artwork from Christa Palazzolo, an artist inspired by the Latin superstar. The cup named "Selena, Painting" comes with a purple glitter flip-lid. The original painting "Selena, Lake Jackson, 2015" is permanently on display in a North Austin hotel, as part of the Texas Music Collection.

The second cup, "Selena Legend", features 25 years of celebrating Selena's legacy and career. This cup comes with a bright yellow flip-lid.

Both cups are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

"This is our fourth year to partner with the Quintanilla family, on the release of the Selena commemorative cup collection," said Brad Williams, senior vice president of Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc., parent company of Stripes Stores.

"This year marks 25 years of celebrating Selena's legacy as a music icon and creative artist. To make this year even more special, Selena's sister, Suzette, selected an original painting to be featured on one of the cups and uniquely designed the collection to reflect Selena's legacy," Williams explained.

In addition to the commemorative cup collection, Stripes will once again be a sponsor of Selena XXV, a May 9 concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Stripes Convenience Stores operates more than 525 c-stores in Texas and Louisiana. Food offerings are available in more than 450 of its stores, primarily under the proprietary Laredo Taco Co. brand.