Stripes Stores to Release Three-Cup Collection Commemorating Music Legend Selena

IRVING, Texas — Stripes Convenience Stores is once again celebrating the life and legacy of the late Tejano singer and music star Selena.

The convenience store operator will release three limited-edition collectible cups featuring Selena, known as the "Queen of Cumbia." The 2019 Selena commemorative collectible cups will be sold at participating stores in Texas and Louisiana while supplies last.

The first cup design is called "Queen of Cumbia" and features a nod to pop art with a retro-look around a black and white sketch of Selena. This year's cups hold either hot or cold beverages and are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA-free.

Selena fans can begin purchasing the commemorative cups on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Purchases are limited to two per customer while supplies last. Customers and Selena fans can begin lining up at participating Stripes locations as early as 8 a.m. on Feb. 23 prior to the 10 a.m. release. Stripes officials said they expect the cups to go fast.

To publicize the cup launch, the convenience retailer released a video on Facebook revealing the first of the three 2019 designs, along with information on when and where to purchase. New designs will be released in March and April to complete the collection. The official release dates will be announced later this month.

Company officials worked with Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla to create the three designs for the 2019 collection featuring the music legend.

"We are honored to collaborate again with Suzette, Selena's sister, on the release of the 2019 Selena commemorative cup collection," said 7-Eleven Inc. Senior Vice President Brad Williams. "Selena is such an inspiration to our customers and her fans. We look forward to bringing all three of these beautifully designed, high-quality Selena cups to our customers. We encourage Selena fans to get their cups early, while supplies last."

Stripes is also a founding sponsor of the fifth annual Fiesta de la Flor (FDLF), a two-day event held in Corpus Christi, Texas, honoring the life and legacy of Selena. This year's FDLF is April 12-13, in the superstar's hometown.

Selena fans will have an opportunity to purchase the entire 2019 three-cup collection, while supplies last, at the Laredo Taco Co. food trailer during the event. It will be located at Stripes La Plaza on the event grounds. The limit is two sets of cups per customer, while supplies last.

"We are excited to work yet again with Stripes on these beautiful commemorative cups for the fans," said Quintanilla, CEO of Q Productions. "Selena definitely continues to inspire us all, and this is just a small gesture to help celebrate her amazing Legacy that will be celebrated in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, on April 12 and 13 at Fiesta De La Flor."

Stripes Convenience Stores operates more than 525 convenience stores in Texas and Louisiana. The c-store chain is owned by Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc., which operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.