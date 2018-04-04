Stripes Unveils 2018 Commemorative Cups Honoring Late Singer's Legacy

DALLAS — Stripes Convenience Stores is once again celebrating the life and legacy of the late Tejano singer and music star Selena.

The retailer unveiled two new limited-edition and limited-release Selena Commemorative Collectible cups that will be sold across Stripes stores in Texas and Louisiana starting at 9 a.m. on April 7.

Customers and Selena fans may begin to line up at Stripes for their chance to purchase a cup at 8 a.m. on Saturday prior to the release time. The cups, priced at $2.99, will be available while supplies last. There is a limit of four cups per customer.

Like last year, portions of the cup sales will benefit the Selena Foundation.

Company officials worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create the two designs for the 2018 commemorative cups featuring the Tejano music superstar.

"I am excited to work with Stripes again on these beautiful commemorative cups of my sister featuring Selena's image. One of the designs this year is a watercolor painting created by New York artist Santi Siguenza, and it's also our official logo for the 2018 Fiesta de La Flor event," said Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

The black and white cup with a black lid features a close-up of Selena's face with her logo in red and her signature white rose. The watercolor cup with a purple lid is a commissioned art piece designed by New York artist San Sigü Enza and was created especially for the 2018 Fiesta de la Flor event.

Each cup features the Stripes and Fiesta de la Flor logo and is BPA free.

"We are honored to work once again with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, on the design and release of the 2018 Selena Commemorative Collectible Cups. Our customers are some of the most loyal Selena fans in the world and these cups are a unique way to show our support and love for Selena," said Greg Kirian, director of marketing for Stripes.

Stripes is a founding sponsor of Fiesta de la Flor, a two-day event held in Corpus Christi honoring Selena Quintanilla. Selena fans will have another opportunity to purchase the 2018 Selena Commemorative Collectible Cups at the Laredo Taco Co. food trailer located at Stripes La Plaza within the event grounds, while supplies last.

The limit is one cup per customer at the gathering. The event is scheduled for April 13-14.

"We love working with Stripes, our fabulous partner and are delighted that fans have a chance to add these two beautiful cups to their Selena collections," Paulette Kluge, CEO of the Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Stripes operates more than 525 convenience stores in Texas and Louisiana. Restaurant service is available in more than 450 of its stores, primarily under the proprietary Laredo Taco Co. brand. Stripes is owned by Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc., which operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America.