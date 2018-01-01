Strongbow Original Dry Cider

Strongbow Hard Ciders is bringing back, by popular demand, its renowned Original Dry flavor this summer. The dry cider, with a 5-percent ABV, is made with a mixture of bittersweet and culinary apples for a crisp, less sweet taste. Like all Strongbow products, it contains no artificial flavors or colors. Original Dry will be available nationally beginning in June 2018 in 16.9-ounce single-serve cans and four-packs of 16.9-ounce cans. The launch will be supported by a full visibility program with new and impactful point-of-sale elements. Additionally, a 360-degree marketing plan will build awareness through highly targeted digital, social and PR engagement focused specifically around Strongbow fans.