Strongbow Original Dry Cider

Strongbow Original Dry CiderThe original flavor is being reintroduced by popular demand.
Strongbow Hard Ciders is bringing back, by popular demand, its renowned Original Dry flavor this summer. The dry cider, with a 5-percent ABV, is made with a mixture of bittersweet and culinary apples for a crisp, less sweet taste. Like all Strongbow products, it contains no artificial flavors or colors. Original Dry will be available nationally beginning in June 2018 in 16.9-ounce single-serve cans and four-packs of 16.9-ounce cans. The launch will be supported by a full visibility program with new and impactful point-of-sale elements. Additionally, a 360-degree marketing plan will build awareness through highly targeted digital, social and PR engagement focused specifically around Strongbow fans.