Strongbow Hard Ciders introduces a new variety, Rosé Apple, a semi-dry hard cider with a touch of red-fleshed apples. With a light, refreshing, fruity taste and 5 percent ABV, the new addition is reminiscent of a rosé wine, but with 50 percent less sugar than leading U.S. hard ciders, according to the brand. Strongbow Rosé Apple, like all Strongbow beverages, contains no artificial flavors or colors. It is available in six-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles, the Strongbow Variety 12-Pack and, for a limited time, 5.1-ounce mini-cans.