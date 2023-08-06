Stuzo Retailer Connect

Stuzo introduces Retailer Connect, its fourth software product focused on empowering retailers to generate better business outcomes and higher value. The new solution is intended to, among other things, enable corporate management to set, measure and reward Wallet Steering program performance and outcomes; provide visibility for site-level management into corporate-run program objectives; and enable site-level management to participate in and augment corporate-run programs. Retailer Connect also offers a contractual performance guarantee, committing Stuzo to deliver 50 percent more program members and 50 percent more program transactions relative to a retailer's current program.