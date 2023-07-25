Stuzo Teams Up With Altria for Digital Trade Program Integration

PHILADELPHIA — Stuzo will launch Altria's current Digital Trade Program (DTP) and forthcoming Altria Personalization Plus (P+) offerings for retailers in the third quarter of 2023.

The Altria DTP offerings will include Tier 1 through 3 and P+ programs and incentives. The Tier 1 program includes scan data with incentives per tobacco transaction, as well as consistent loyalty ID incentives for repeat customers. Tier 2 includes all of Tier 1 plus retail digital coupons and unbranded communications. Tier 3 includes all of Tier 1 and Tier 2, plus electronic age and identity verification (EAIV), branded Altria product offers, in-app marketing campaigns and additional data-sharing incentives.

P+ includes all of Tier 1, Tier, 2 and Tier 3, plus personalized offer targeting.

"We're excited to be one of Altria's first partners to bring Altria's P+ DTP capabilities to market," said Max Clark, Stuzo chief growth officer. "We support our retailer partners across the entire spectrum of Altria DTP offerings and have become the only fully integrated loyalty, digital payments, customer experience, performance management and CPG offers technology company in the convenience and fuel retail industry.”

Stuzo does not retain any of Altria's financial incentives. All funding from Altria from all DTP levels go directly to Stuzo's retailer partners.

"With intelligent member-by-member and wallet-by-wallet offer targeting capabilities, our Wallet Steering solution is able to more precisely target age-verified consumers inside of our retailer's rewards programs, enabling our retailers to get program members to buy more Altria products from them, instead of from their competitors down the street," said Jake Kiser, chief customer officer at Stuzo.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Stuzo's managed software services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce and mobile storefront solutions. Their product suite includes, Activate for intelligent 1:1 loyalty, Transact for contactless commerce, and Experience for modern digital storefronts. Stuzo’s solutions are supported by a set of program management services.

Richmond, Va.-based Altria's wholly owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. and John Middleton Co. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. LLC and Helix Innovations LLC.

Additionally, Altria has a majority owned joint venture, Horizon Innovations LLC, and, through a separate agreement, has the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System and Marlboro HeatSticks through April 2024.