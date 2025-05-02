Summer E15 Sales Get EPA Greenlight for 2025

This marks the fourth year in a row that emergency summertime waivers have been granted, allowing continued sales of E15 during the busy summer driving season.

"On his first day in office, President Trump declared a national energy emergency and identified year-round E15 as a solution for extending fuel supplies and reducing pump prices," said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association. "With geopolitical conflict roiling energy markets worldwide, we applaud President Trump and Administrator Zeldin for acting quickly to combat potential fuel shortages and help keep a lid on gas prices this summer. Allowing uninterrupted sales of E15 will help boost gasoline supplies, bolster the farm economy, and protect air quality."

The Iowa Renewable Fuel Association (IRFA) highlighted the savings drivers will be able to enjoy this year.

"While Iowa consumers and retailers already have E15 certainty, we still want consumers all across the nation to have the ability to save 15 to 20 cents per gallon at the pump. And during a time of tight fuel supplies, it would be ridiculous to tell retailers to bag their E15 pumps," said IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw. "Today is good news for Iowa farmers as well when you consider that 96.5 percent of ethanol produced at Iowa plants is utilized outside of the state."

E15, which is legally approved for use in more than 95% of vehicles currently on the road, typically lets drivers save 15 to 25 cents per gallon, according to the RFA. It currently sells at a 7.5% discount to regular unleaded.

POET, the world's largest producer of biofuels, echoed calls for a permanent solution to year-round access to E15.

"POET is grateful to President Trump for continuing access to affordable, American-made fuel. Now it's time to find a permanent legislative solution guaranteeing all Americans access to year-round E15," said Joshua Shields, POET senior vice president of corporate affairs. "At a time when farmers are facing market uncertainty and numerous challenges, we need to open new domestic demand that higher biofuel blends create. E15 reduces America's reliance on foreign oil, lowers prices at the pump, and supports farming families across rural America. It is a true win for consumers nationwide."