Supplier Spotlights: ACR, Advantage Solutions Inc., Circana & The Hershey Co.

Gravitate
Energy logistics software creator Gravitate received a significant growth investment from Falfurrias Management Partners, an investment firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses.
Gravitate's fuel management software offerings address the fuel value chain across the secondary fuel logistics market serving refiners, wholesalers, carriers and retailers.
As part of the transaction, Gravitate has been spun-out of its parent company, capSpire, which also received an investment from Falfurrias.
The full Gravitate team will remain unchanged as a result of the split, with founder and CEO Mike Scharf and Chief Operating Officer Bernard Wehbe remaining key owners of the business. Kevin Hesselbirg, an industry first executive with Falfurrias, will serve as Gravitate's chairman.
Hall Estill, Philip Lee and Lopp Law Firm provided legal counsel to Gravitate, while McGuireWoods served as legal advisors to Falfurrias on the transaction.
The Hershey Co.
The Hershey Co. selected a newly created team, MiltonONE, from Publicis, as the agency of record for the company's U.S. candy, mint and gum, salty, and protein business units.
The selection came after a completed comprehensive review of all media and allowed Hershey to centralize integrated media responsibilities.
[Read more: The Hershey Co. Makes Progress Toward Global Sustainability Goals]
According to the food company, Publicis created a unique, custom solution, full of top talent across various offices to service Hershey brands. The team will be exclusive to Hershey.
"Publicis demonstrated leading expertise to accelerate key capabilities while unlocking value and growth for our brands at Hershey," said Vinny Rinaldi, head of U.S. media at Hershey. "Their strong focus on strategic planning, integrated investment, and data and technology enhancements will complement our internal integrated media capabilities as we propel Hershey into the future."
Hershey was advised by media and marketing advisory firm MediaLink throughout the review process, which did not include media for the company's international markets.