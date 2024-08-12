Supplier Spotlights: ACR, Advantage Solutions Inc., Circana & The Hershey Co.

ACR

Foodservice solutions company AmerCareRoyal launched a refreshed brand identity as ACR, officially incorporating the shortened acronym often used by customers, vendors and channel partners.

Over the past several months, the company conducted a deep review of its brand archetype and learned that agility, collaboration and reliability represent the core brand values of the organization. The new name of ACR is intended to signify these key elements and strengthen the company's identity in the foodservice essentials marketplace.

The rebranding comes on the heels of several strategic acquisitions, and allows the company to embody the collective purpose, vision, values and culture of the newly integrated organization.

While the businesses owned by AmerCareRoyal will now function under the ACR brand, their legal names remain unchanged, so operations and contractual commitments will not be impacted, according to the company.

To reflect the new branding, ACR updated its website, modernized its logo with a cleaner design, reinvigorated its color identity and refined its tagline: "Reliability. From source to solution."