Supplier Spotlights: Ansa, Arctic Glacier Premium Ice & Cantaloupe Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.
The SEAL Awards named British American Tobacco Group subsidiary Reynolds American Inc. as the recipient of its 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiative category.
The company was recognized for its WaterHubSM project under construction by a Reynolds subsidiary at the Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville, N.C.
The Environmental Initiative Award evaluated applicants on impact metrics, innovation and uniqueness of the initiative, sharing of insights and best practices, and investment of organizational leadership capital.
The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honor leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices. The recognition complements Reynolds' efforts to manage water sustainably across the manufacturing facilities of its operating companies, with 100% of its operations sites having earned Alliance for Water Stewardship certification.
Simbe Robotics Inc.
Simbe Robotics Inc. entered into a partnership with Plexus Corp. to bring its retail robotics-as-a-service to market quickly and at global scale.
The partnership will assist Simbe's growing operations and customer base, which spans numerous countries, and enable the company to meet surging interest from prospective retail partners.
Plexus Corp. is an electronics manufacturing services company which designs and manufactures highly complex products. Plexus provides design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, manufacturing, and sustaining services solutions to healthcare/life sciences, industrial, and aerospace and defense companies.
"Throughout our first year of work together, Plexus has proven their commitment to supply chain, capacity, and quality to facilitate global production," said Gary Galensky, chief operating officer of Simbe. "This strategic partnership ensures that Simbe can continue to meet the rising market demand for cutting-edge retail technology and help our customers solve operational inefficiencies, boost revenue, and enhance the overall in-store experience."
The extended collaboration follows a year of growth for Simbe, including the introduction of an intelligence platform for wholesalers, which was launched and deployed for BJ's Wholesale Club; the expansion of its partnership with SpartanNash; and the hiring of several key executives.