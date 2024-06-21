Supplier Spotlights: Ansa, Arctic Glacier Premium Ice & Cantaloupe Inc.

Ansa

Fintech infrastructure platform Ansa raised $14 million in its Series A funding round led by Renegade Partners and with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, B37 Ventures, Box Group and Wischoff Ventures.

The company will use the funding to broaden the depth of its payment solutions, with a focus on product development and engineering, to empower merchants to better engage their customers.

"Commerce has outpaced payments innovation. The technology paradigms we use for payments are decades old. As our world increasingly digitizes, consumers demand better experiences as businesses continue to innovate," said Sophia Goldberg, Ansa co-founder and CEO. "From marketplaces and microtransactions to convenience stores and quick-serve businesses, modern commerce has changed. At Ansa, we are excited to pioneer solutions that enable merchants to optimize seamless payment strategies, boosting customer engagement, retention and frequency for sustained growth in today's competitive market."

Ansa was recently recognized as one of The Information's Most Promising Startups of 2023. The current investment round received 95.6% of its funding from female investors.

Arctic Glacier Premium Ice

Arctic Glacier Ice tapped Descartes Systems Group to help improve its distribution network efficiency, fleet performance and the customer experience.

The company plans to use Descartes' strategic route planning solution to optimize ice distribution from more than 100 facilities and 1,000 vehicles to 75,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada.

"To minimize our operating costs, we need to reset our network multiple times annually because of large demand fluctuations and our aggressive, acquisition-driven growth strategy," said Elizabeth DiFazio, director, routing and order scheduling at Arctic Glacier. "The Descartes solution allows us to quickly execute network reroutes, which helps us capture fuel, labor and equipment savings, cost-effectively fold acquisitions into our network and increase delivery productivity in the peak summer season."