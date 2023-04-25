Supplier Spotlights: ADD Systems, Cantaloupe & Eco-Products

The Hershey Co.

After receiving votes from animal lovers across the country, Crash the Cat from Boise, Idaho, was crowned the winner of the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, Rescue Pets Edition.

Crash is the first cat to win the contest, which included a cash prize of $5,000 for himself, $5,000 to the shelter of his choice and a starring role in the 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial.

Now eight years old, Crash was rescued after a car accident where he was severely injured and left with only one eye. As he began to heal at the Simply Cats shelter, his quirky, outgoing personality won over the staff, leading Crash to become their resident shelter cat. Crash charms and impresses people as they visit the shelter, performing tricks like high fives, according to his owner.

"We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He's been through so much over the past few years, and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown," said Maddie Corey, Crash's owner.

Crash joins previous winners in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame: Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020), Betty the Frog (2021), and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022).

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Tryouts, Cadbury also made a donation of $20,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Island Brands USA

This spring, Island Brands USA will be expanding the distribution of its top-selling premium beers through BevMax's online platform.

Its Coastal Lager, Island Active and 12-can variety packs will be available in 28 states — including beer meccas like New York, Oregon, California and Colorado — for online ordering and shipping, beginning in March.

"This is enormous for us as we've been working to fulfill our fans' desires to get their hands on Island Brands' products beyond our core distribution area in the Southeast," said David Sexton, director of business development for Island Brands. "Partnering with BevMax allows us to get our clean, top-quality beers to people all over the country — and we can't wait to hear what they think."

Island Brands was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country, earning a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. The company also announced a portfolio expansion into high-quality spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails.