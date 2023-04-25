Supplier Spotlights: ADD Systems, Cantaloupe & Eco-Products

PepsiCo Inc.
PepsiCo unveiled a new logo and visual identity for its titular brand, the first update of the iconic Pepsi globe logo in 14 years.
Pepsi will roll out the new look in North America in time for the brand's 125th anniversary this fall, later followed by a global introduction in 2024.
Throughout its storied history, Pepsi has maintained a strong link to pop culture. From the Pepsi Challenge and reimagining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, to creating ads with renowned musicians and actors, the company believes it has always pushed culture forward to deliver one-of-a-kind fan experiences in a timely way. According to the company, the Pepsi brand will also play a critical role in achieving the PepsiCo Positive sustainable packaging targets. As of 2022, Pepsi has begun to convert all 20-ounce bottles of Pepsi to 100 percent recycled PET.
"Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people's lives," said Mauro Porcini, senior vice president and chief design officer of PepsiCo. "We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand's heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what's to come."
The new logo and visual identity borrows equity from the brand's history and incorporates modern elements to create a look that can be definitively identified with Pepsi. Additionally, an updated color palette introduces electric blue and black to bring contrast, vibrancy, and a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi color scheme.
Rich Products Corp.
Tapping into a roster of culinarians, bakery technicians and industry experts, Rich's debuted a new online training and education platform, Rich's Academy.
Free to users, the platform is intended to help in-store bakery foodservice professionals at all stages of their career build their skills, tap into industry trends and take courses that qualify for continuing education credits or units from accrediting organizations.
"Rich's Academy was an idea born during the pandemic," said Jamie McKeon, senior vice president, demand creation, at Rich's. "As a trusted partner, we needed to create a digital way to continue to deliver innovative solutions and enhanced value to our customers. What resulted is a fantastic resource that will provide ongoing training, skilled instruction and menu innovation to in-store bakery foodservice professionals everywhere, especially as the industry grows and evolves."
Rich's Academy online learning experience includes courses on such skills as cake decorating, production tips and icing basics, with training customized to the level of the student. For learners focused on the latest trends, the academy offers overviews on everything from bread around the world to seasoning tips.
Rich's Academy also features Culinary Live, a webinar series that shares on-trend applications, culinary inspiration and product information, with the opportunity for live instruction if it fits the learner's schedule.
More information on how to enroll in Rich's Academy can be found here.