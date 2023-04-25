Advertisement
04/25/2023

Supplier Spotlights: ADD Systems, Cantaloupe & Eco-Products

Other companies announcing initiatives and partnerships include Hershey Co., Island Brands USA and Mars Wrigley, among others.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
Amanda Koprowski profile picture

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

ADD Systems 50th Anniversary logo

Advanced Digital Data Inc.

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. 

In 1973, ADD Systems strived to improve the way energy distributors operate. Today, the company works to carry on that same goal for the energy distribution, HVAC and c-store industries.

"The 50-year anniversary of ADD Systems is a major milestone! This would not have been possible without the support of our great customers, the dedication of the employees and the vision initially set by the founders," said ADD Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Culbertson. "We've been able to navigate through decades of changes, coming out of each bigger, stronger, and poised to handle both the good times and the bad."

ADD Systems started with the single vision of their founder, Bruce Alan Bott, who passed away in February. The company now has more than 150 employees, offices in both the United States and Canada, and clients throughout North America. 

Since the beginning, ADD Systems worked to lead with three principles: "Be honest, be fair, and treat others as you would expect to be treated." With these words in mind, it works to foster client relationships built on these values and acknowledges the contributions made by clients and employees, both past and present, for helping them reach this half-a-century milestone.

"I'm happy to have been part of the first 50 years," said Bruce C. Bott, ADD president. "Thank you to a spectacular staff and to so many clients that have made all this possible!"

Man using Cantalupe Bistro to Go kiosk

Cantaloupe Inc. 

Payment software services company Cantaloupe expanded its partnership with GlobalConnect, a provider of contactless break rooms, markets, vending and pantry services, by offering GlobalConnect's affiliate network a unique micro market kiosk program called Bistro to Go!  

Bistro to Go! combines Cantaloupe's Seed software platform and Yoke self-checkout kiosks into a complete end-to-end solution which can support vending and micro market management software.  

"We've made integration a priority for the Bistro to Go! kiosk program. Current Bistro to Go! consumers using the USConnect Me app will fully enjoy the same great app features they are used to, such as stored value cards and loyalty programs," said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe. "Because the integration is turnkey, existing consumer account users won't notice a difference when using a Bistro to Go! kiosk. It's a win-win for the operators and their consumers." 

The introduction of the Bistro to Go! kiosks will expand GlobalConnect's micro market solutions for all its U.S.-based affiliates, as well as provide a cost-effective option that is simple to install, easy to operate and provides a quick return on investment, according to Cantaloupe. 

Eco-Products compostable clamshell container

Eco-Products

Eco-Products' three-compartment Vanguard clamshells earned CMA-W approval from the Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA), making it the first molded fiber item made with no-added PFAS to be approved by CMA. 

Vanguard is a line of compostable plates and containers made from reclaimed and renewable molded fiber. The award-winning products use a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the addition of PFAS, part of a class of materials sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals."  

"Eco-Products is proud to be an industry leader in offering the very best, most innovative products made from renewable and recycled materials," said Ian Jacobson, president of Eco-Products. "CMA's approval of this item continues to distinguish Vanguard as the premier option in the no-added PFAS product category." 

CMA provides field disintegration testing through several prominent processing methods to ensure products sent to industrial compost facilities adequately break down within the production cycle. The Vanguard 9-inch, three-compartment clamshell met the requirements for CMA's windrow technology approval (CMA-W). Additional Vanguard items are in the testing process now with results expected later this year. 

The Vanguard line includes plates, bowls, trays, containers and portion cups. They are microwave-friendly, cut-resistant and work for take-out and delivery.

Crash the Cat 2023 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts winner

The Hershey Co.

After receiving votes from animal lovers across the country, Crash the Cat from Boise, Idaho, was crowned the winner of the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, Rescue Pets Edition.

Crash is the first cat to win the contest, which included a cash prize of $5,000 for himself, $5,000 to the shelter of his choice and a starring role in the 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial.

Now eight years old, Crash was rescued after a car accident where he was severely injured and left with only one eye. As he began to heal at the Simply Cats shelter, his quirky, outgoing personality won over the staff, leading Crash to become their resident shelter cat. Crash charms and impresses people as they visit the shelter, performing tricks like high fives, according to his owner.

"We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He's been through so much over the past few years, and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown," said Maddie Corey, Crash's owner. 

Crash joins previous winners in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame: Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020), Betty the Frog (2021), and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022).

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Tryouts, Cadbury also made a donation of $20,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. 

Island Brands USA

This spring, Island Brands USA will be expanding the distribution of its top-selling premium beers through BevMax's online platform. 

Its Coastal Lager, Island Active and 12-can variety packs will be available in 28 states — including beer meccas like New York, Oregon, California and Colorado — for online ordering and shipping, beginning in March.

"This is enormous for us as we've been working to fulfill our fans' desires to get their hands on Island Brands' products beyond our core distribution area in the Southeast," said David Sexton, director of business development for Island Brands. "Partnering with BevMax allows us to get our clean, top-quality beers to people all over the country — and we can't wait to hear what they think."

Island Brands was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country, earning a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. The company also announced a portfolio expansion into high-quality spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Starburst Juicyverse screenshot

Mars Wrigley

The Starburst brand teamed up with the world's largest virtual mall, TheMall, to launch the Starburst Juicyverse, a fully immersive virtual world that premiered at SXSW 2023.

The Juicyverse allows fans to explore the flavors and colors of Starburst in three dimensions. Visitors can build their own 3D sculptures and enter a contest for the chance to have them minted as ecofriendly NFTs on Hedera's low energy network. A limited-edition series of 3D T-shirt NFTs are also available for fans to wear on their avatars and show off their love for Starburst.

TheMall is built on the MetaVRse Engine, with the Starburst Juicyverse experience developed through the close collaboration of TheMall, Starburst, BambuMeta and MetaVRse. NFTs are hosted on Hedera and accessed through BambuMeta Loyalty in the customer's Apple or Google wallet for real world rewards.

"Through our Starburst Juicyverse, we hope to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver an exciting, immersive way for fans to experience the Starburst brand," said Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars. "By teaming up with TheMall for this project, we were able to bring our innovative vision to life through a first-ever virtual experience for the brand."

The Starburst Juicyverse is now available in TheMall on Floor 2.

Paytronix Mobile Experience Builder

Paytronix

Paytronix launched the Mobile Experience Builder, a self-service tool that enables brands of all sizes to publish content in real time to their mobile apps.

"Restaurants and convenience stores must meet guests where they are, and more than ever they are on their mobile devices," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. "Many of our clients need to communicate in real time with personalized information, but simply don't have the budget or need to build a custom app."

According to the company, more restaurant orders come in digitally than through any other channel, and the primary digital tool for many is now the mobile device. The new platform allows marketers to control branding and individualized guest experiences with the ability to publish real-time updates and limited-time offers, without the need or expense of a fully custom build by third-party designers. It also ensures that guests have access to up-to-date information, including announcements and limited-time offers.

Among other design components, it also includes personalized welcome messages, check-in and order-again buttons, a messaging center for 1:1 communications with guests, and a scannable loyalty card.

Pepsi cans with new logo

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo unveiled a new logo and visual identity for its titular brand, the first update of the iconic Pepsi globe logo in 14 years. 

Pepsi will roll out the new look in North America in time for the brand's 125th anniversary this fall, later followed by a global introduction in 2024. 

Throughout its storied history, Pepsi has maintained a strong link to pop culture. From the Pepsi Challenge and reimagining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, to creating ads with renowned musicians and actors, the company believes it has always pushed culture forward to deliver one-of-a-kind fan experiences in a timely way. According to the company, the Pepsi brand will also play a critical role in achieving the PepsiCo Positive sustainable packaging targets. As of 2022, Pepsi has begun to convert all 20-ounce bottles of Pepsi to 100 percent recycled PET. 

"Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people's lives," said Mauro Porcini, senior vice president and chief design officer of PepsiCo. "We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand's heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what's to come."

The new logo and visual identity borrows equity from the brand's history and incorporates modern elements to create a look that can be definitively identified with Pepsi. Additionally, an updated color palette introduces electric blue and black to bring contrast, vibrancy, and a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi color scheme. 

Rich Products Corp.

Tapping into a roster of culinarians, bakery technicians and industry experts, Rich's debuted a new online training and education platform, Rich's Academy. 

Free to users, the platform is intended to help in-store bakery foodservice professionals at all stages of their career build their skills, tap into industry trends and take courses that qualify for continuing education credits or units from accrediting organizations.  

"Rich's Academy was an idea born during the pandemic," said Jamie McKeon, senior vice president, demand creation, at Rich's. "As a trusted partner, we needed to create a digital way to continue to deliver innovative solutions and enhanced value to our customers. What resulted is a fantastic resource that will provide ongoing training, skilled instruction and menu innovation to in-store bakery foodservice professionals everywhere, especially as the industry grows and evolves."  

Rich's Academy online learning experience includes courses on such skills as cake decorating, production tips and icing basics, with training customized to the level of the student. For learners focused on the latest trends, the academy offers overviews on everything from bread around the world to seasoning tips.

Rich's Academy also features Culinary Live, a webinar series that shares on-trend applications, culinary inspiration and product information, with the opportunity for live instruction if it fits the learner's schedule.

More information on how to enroll in Rich's Academy can be found here.

Sabert food packaging

Sabert Corp.

As part of its focus on sustainability, food packing manufacturer Sabert Corp. has committed to eliminating all intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its full product portfolio by the end of 2023.

Across the company's molded fiber and paper product portfolio, Sabert boasts more than 85 products manufactured without intentionally added PFAS, including more than 40 Biodegradable Products Institute-certified products that offer a range of moisture and oil resistance to meet a variety of applications. These products serve as compliant packaging options in states and cities that already have or will soon be enacting legislation prohibiting PFAS in food service packaging.

By the end of 2023, Sabert's goal is to have its entire line of food packaging products made at all Sabert facilities be completely free of intentionally added PFAS.

"Sabert's focus on sustainability, product performance and product safety have been core to our business since the very beginning," said Christopher Howell, Sabert's director of product management. "By committing to removing all intentionally added PFAS from our products, we are helping our customers increase their own sustainability efforts by developing products designed with today and tomorrow in mind."

To further its ability to eliminate PFAS from all products, in 2022, the company opened its newest manufacturing facility in Greenville, Texas, where it's developing exclusively PFAS-free packaging products for the North American market and beyond. 

A 350,000 square foot facility, the plant has already added a number of new full-time jobs to the area, with plans to add even more in 2023 as production capacity continues to increase.

