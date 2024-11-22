Supplier Spotlights: American Car Wash Supply, Cantaloupe Inc. & The Hershey Co.

Cadence OTC

Cadence OTC is rolling out its Morning After Pill (MAP) to convenience stores across the country.

The pill, along with other products in the pipeline, is intended to fulfill the company's mission to increase access to safe, effective and affordable over-the-counter (OTC) contraceptives. Cadence OTC's MAP is legal in all states. Additionally, MAP has a long shelf life and does not require a prescription or ID to purchase.

MAP is not an abortion pill, as it contains the progestin, levonorgestrel, a medication that aids in preventing pregnancy. It should not be mistaken for mifepristone or misoprostol, which are the two drugs in the "abortion pill" used to end a pregnancy, the company explained.

According to Cadence, this is the first time an emergency contraceptive brand has focused efforts around access through the convenience store channel.

Earlier this year Lil' Drug Store Products Inc. became the exclusive convenience channel distributor for Cadence OTC's Morning After Pill. The product is ready to ship from grocery wholesalers Core-Mark International and McLane Co.

Cadence's Morning After Pill won the 2024 Convenience Store News Best New Product Award in the Health & Beauty Care category.