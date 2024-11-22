 Skip to main content

Supplier Spotlights: American Car Wash Supply, Cantaloupe Inc. & The Hershey Co.

Cadence OTC, Morinaga America Inc. and SPATCO Energy Solutions, among others, also announced new initiatives and partnerships.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

[Check out last month's installment of Supplier Spotlights]

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
American Car Wash Supply logo

American Car Wash Supply

American Car Wash Supply transferred to new ownership, with John Olert assuming the role of CEO. 

Olert's journey with American Car Wash Supply began when he was rebuilding his car wash and sought out the company due to their reputation for providing reliable, high-quality equipment. According to the company, his positive experience with their equipment and services helped pave the way for his new role as owner and CEO.

"The opportunity to acquire the company was an opportunity I couldn’t pass on," Olert said. "While the natural next step was likely to buy more car washes, the difficulty in accessing 'experts' and the challenges with third-party installers made me realize there was a big need not currently being fulfilled. American offers a platform owners commonly were referencing as currently unavailable. This is an opportunity to fill that void."

With Olert at the helm, the company plans to enhance its focus on providing equipment solutions coupled with responsive service and installation support.

Cadence OTP MAP

Cadence OTC

Cadence OTC is rolling out its Morning After Pill (MAP) to convenience stores across the country. 

The pill, along with other products in the pipeline, is intended to fulfill the company's mission to increase access to safe, effective and affordable over-the-counter (OTC) contraceptives. Cadence OTC's MAP is legal in all states. Additionally, MAP has a long shelf life and does not require a prescription or ID to purchase.

MAP is not an abortion pill, as it contains the progestin, levonorgestrel, a medication that aids in preventing pregnancy. It should not be mistaken for mifepristone or misoprostol, which are the two drugs in the "abortion pill" used to end a pregnancy, the company explained.

According to Cadence, this is the first time an emergency contraceptive brand has focused efforts around access through the convenience store channel.

Earlier this year Lil' Drug Store Products Inc. became the exclusive convenience channel distributor for Cadence OTC's Morning After Pill. The product is ready to ship from grocery wholesalers Core-Mark International and McLane Co.

Cadence's Morning After Pill won the 2024 Convenience Store News Best New Product Award in the Health & Beauty Care category.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Man using a Cantaloupe touchscreen with Mastercard advertising

Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe Inc. launched the AdVantage program, which allows brands to engage with consumers through digital advertising on Cantaloupe's point-of-sale (POS) Engage touchscreen card readers and self-checkout kiosks across the United States and Canada. 

The program allows operators to benefit from revenue share for every ad impression, and brands are guaranteed up to 1 million impressions per campaign, according to the company. 

AdVantage's first collaborative campaign is with Mastercard and is aimed at supporting the Priceless Planet Coalition, launched by Mastercard, Conservation International and World Resources Institute to unite businesses and consumers to fund the restoration of 100 million trees around the world.  

The digital campaign will run for three months, encouraging consumers to donate to Conservation International. Consumers' donations will additionally be matched by Cantaloupe for a total of up to $500,000. 

When guests visit the specified donation site and donate $4 or more through Dec. 31, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a two-night trip to attend an event at a Cantaloupe-powered venue, along with 90 first prize winners who will each receive a $100 digital Mastercard Prepaid Card.

Copeland branded products

Copeland

Climate solutions provider Copeland transitioned its product portfolio to align with the Copeland brand, representing a significant milestone in its journey as a standalone company. 

Copeland's product portfolio for the commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential market sectors was previously offered under various brand names. According to the company, the strategic rebranding will provide customers with a more consistent and recognizable brand experience while reinforcing Copeland's core values of sustainability, reliability and innovation.

The company is migrating its controls portfolio (i.e., rack, system, facility, environmental and flow controls), enterprise management software and services, leak detection, cargo monitoring, transport solutions and other system components to the Copeland brand. The brands transitioning to the Copeland name include:

  • Dixell electronics
  • Emerson and Alco
  • ProAct services and software
  • ProAct Transport

Additionally, the following brands, which are now part of the Copeland brand suite, will remain and play pivotal roles in Copeland's portfolio:

  • Sensi smart thermostats 
  • Verdant energy management solutions 
  • Vilter industrial and commercial compression and controls
  • White-Rodgers traditional thermostats and heating controls 
  • Cooper-Atkins temperature and environmental measurement devices

Under the Copeland umbrella, the product brands above will retain their existing names with an updated look and feel. Product packaging and labeling updates to reflect the brand changes will be implemented over the next six to 12 months, with completion estimated for mid-2025.

Ribbon Cutting at Ferrero's Kinder Bueno facility in Illinois

Ferrero North America

Ferrero North America, part of global food company The Ferrero Group, opened a new Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, Ill. The $214 million investment creates approximately 200 new jobs and will help drive Ferrero's market expansion. 

The 169,000-square-foot facility is an expansion of Ferrero's existing manufacturing campus in Bloomington. CRUNCH, 100 Grand, Raisinets and other chocolate products are made at the campus, and it is also now home to the company's first-ever chocolate factory outside of Europe.  

"This new project will help us increase Ferrero's incredible momentum and innovations here in the U.S. market," said Michael Lindsey, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America. "Kinder Bueno quickly became an American favorite after being introduced just five years ago, and with the support of leaders in Illinois, the Bloomington community, and our valued retail partners like Walmart, the brand will continue to grow and thrive."  

In addition to the new facility, the grand opening also celebrated Ferrero's $10,000 gift to Heartland Community College's Advanced Manufacturing Center. The gift builds on the company's partnership with the college, an apprenticeship program which trains Ferrero employees to be certified maintenance technicians.

Hershey signs agreement with Cote d'Ivoire cooperatives
Hershey signs an agreement with cooperatives in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. entered into a five-year agreement with nine cocoa-producing cooperatives in Côte d'Ivoire in West Africa. 

The move is part of the manufacturer's Cocoa For Good strategy, a 10 year, $500 million investment by Hershey to address the complex challenges facing cocoa farmers. The agreement aims to build lasting relationships with farmers that enable a more resilient supply. 

The heart of the agreement is a memorandum of understanding between Hershey, Sucden and the nine cooperatives which aims to:

  • Partner with farmers to professionalize cocoa farming and improve their profitability;
  • Invest in community-based resources that improve household wellbeing;
  • Preserve the environment and strengthen farm resilience; and
  • Create long-term collaboration among the three entities to provide stability for farmers and an ability to more directly engage in addressing on-the-farm challenges.

The agreement additionally aligns with Côte d'Ivoire's National Strategy for Sustainable Cocoa to ensure a coordinated and lasting approach to addressing key challenges in the Ivorian cocoa sector.

KLIMON PB Cup Pint

KLIMON

Emerging dairy-free brand KLIMON ("NO MILK" backwards) entered the convenience channel through a distribution deal with 7-Eleven Inc., which will introduce California-based company's pints and ice cream novelties into nearly 400 stores in southern California. Plans for a subsequent nationwide rollout will follow.

The products available at 7-Eleven include individually wrapped KLIMON Dairy Free Ultra Creamy Ice Cream Sandwiches in Goldie Luxe (vanilla) and Churro Chata (horchata) flavors, along with pints in four flavors:

  • Cherry Bomb, featuring real Bordeaux cherry chunks and a cherry swirl.
  • Choco PB Cup, a peanut butter frozen dessert with mini chocolate chips and a fudge swirl.
  • Banana Ooh Na-Na, featuring banana flavoring with real Bordeaux cherry chunks and a fudge swirl.
  • Ooey Gooey, a salted chocolate dessert with walnuts, marshmallows and a caramel swirl.
Loacker Original Dark Chocolate Wafers

Loacker USA

Italian wafer and confectionery company Loacker introduced its Loacker Classic Wafers into Wawa Inc. stores nationwide. This marks the brand's debut in the regional convenience store chain.

"We are delighted to bring our elevated wafer treats and premium flavors to Wawa's customers," said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. "For nearly 100 years, Loacker has believed in celebrating small moments through intentional indulgence. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to sharing that belief with new consumers in the United States through products that provide them with that light, crispy indulgence at any time of day."

Loacker's Classic Hazelnut Wafers and Classic Dark Chocolate Wafers are now available in nearly 1,000 Wawa locations.

Morinaga America production facility groundbreaking in North Carolina

Morinaga America Inc.

Morinaga America Inc., the parent company of HI-CHEW candy, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its second manufacturing facility, located in Mebane, N.C. The build represents a significant step in expanding the chewy candy's presence in the U.S. 

Initially announced in July, the facility is set to open in January 2027 and will increase the brand's production capacity to meet growing demands for HI-CHEW's fruit-flavored chewlets. 

The Mebane facility is set to bring more than 200 job opportunities to the surrounding Orange County.

The brand executives who attended the groundbreaking ceremony included Teruhiro Kawabe, chief representative for the USA, president and CEO of Morinaga America; Eijiro Ota, president and CEO of Morinaga Japan; and Noriyuki Nishikawa, president and CEO of Morinaga America Foods Inc.

SPATCO Energy Solutions logo

SPATCO Energy Solutions

SPATCO Energy Solutions, a provider of infrastructure services and turnkey solutions for the petroleum, diesel exhaust fluid, environmental and electric vehicle markets, acquired UST Services Corp. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances SPATCO's footprint in the Maryland, Virginia and Delaware markets.

UST Services provides petroleum contracting services; tank installation, removal, service and maintenance; environmental compliance; and precision testing. 

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of UST Services Corp., a strategic move that marks a significant milestone in our efforts to offer turnkey products and services in all the markets we serve," said John Force, SPATCO president and CEO. "This acquisition enables SPATCO to extend our service offerings into these key markets. We are confident that this will enhance our overall capabilities and allow the combined organization to better serve its customers."

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds