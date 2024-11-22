Supplier Spotlights: American Car Wash Supply, Cantaloupe Inc. & The Hershey Co.

Copeland
Climate solutions provider Copeland transitioned its product portfolio to align with the Copeland brand, representing a significant milestone in its journey as a standalone company.
Copeland's product portfolio for the commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential market sectors was previously offered under various brand names. According to the company, the strategic rebranding will provide customers with a more consistent and recognizable brand experience while reinforcing Copeland's core values of sustainability, reliability and innovation.
The company is migrating its controls portfolio (i.e., rack, system, facility, environmental and flow controls), enterprise management software and services, leak detection, cargo monitoring, transport solutions and other system components to the Copeland brand. The brands transitioning to the Copeland name include:
- Dixell electronics
- Emerson and Alco
- ProAct services and software
- ProAct Transport
Additionally, the following brands, which are now part of the Copeland brand suite, will remain and play pivotal roles in Copeland's portfolio:
- Sensi smart thermostats
- Verdant energy management solutions
- Vilter industrial and commercial compression and controls
- White-Rodgers traditional thermostats and heating controls
- Cooper-Atkins temperature and environmental measurement devices
Under the Copeland umbrella, the product brands above will retain their existing names with an updated look and feel. Product packaging and labeling updates to reflect the brand changes will be implemented over the next six to 12 months, with completion estimated for mid-2025.