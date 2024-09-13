Supplier Spotlights: Bolthouse Fresh Foods, Chipoys, GSTV & The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co.
The Hershey Co. teamed up with professional basketball sensation and fashion icon Angel Reese to create a limited-edition merchandise collaboration featuring the company's Reese's brand.
The collection is intended to celebrate the fans of both Reese's Pieces and "The Queen" herself, with designs based on Angel's unique style and the well known colors of Reese's candies.
The collection was designed in collaboration with Athlete Studio, an IP and commerce platform for professional athletes. It will feature three exclusive drops:
- Angel Reese x Reese's Pieces Logo Collection, which features eight custom pieces reimagining the Reese's Pieces logo just for Angel Reese and includes a cropped tee, T-shirt, hoodie and hat.
- Angel Reese x Reese's Basketball Jersey, a custom shirt fit for fans who want to represent both their favorite player and favorite treat.
- Angel Reese x Reese's Cup Logo Collection, which features eight designs with a custom logo that marries Angel's style with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
The limited-edition merch will be released in three distinct waves, available exclusively at www.theangelreese.com.
Liquid Barcodes
Liquid Barcodes is now integrated with Verifone Commander in an effort to provide the same level of service to car washes the company has given to the fuel and convenience retailer industry.
The collaboration will empower retailers using Verifone Commander point-of-sale systems to swiftly roll out app-based monthly car wash subscription plans, completely independent of the car wash equipment and pay stations at their locations.
The subscription programs can generate steady recurring revenue as well as boost customer engagement and visits. Retailers such as Circle K, Sunshine Gasoline, H&S Energy, Loop Neighborhood, Warrenton Oil and Enmarket have already seen success with such plans, according to the company.
Other benefits of the Verifone and Liquid Barcodes integration include project implementation within four to six weeks, a dedicated Liquid Barcodes customer success team to guide retailers from start to finish, and secure transactions for consumers. Full integration will also let retailers collaborate with Liquid Barcodes develop a personalized subscription app suitable for their needs.
Sabert Corp.
All products using molded Pulp Plus and Pulp Ultra formulations from food packaging manufacturer Sabert Corp. have been awarded certification from the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and meet ASTM standards for compostable products in North America. The third-party verification helps to solidify Sabert as a leading BPI-certified domestic manufacturer of molded pulp foodservice packaging in the United States.
Composting plays a crucial role in achieving sustainability and promoting a circular economy. The BPI certification indicates that Sabert's molded pulp products from its Greenville, Texas, facility can be diverted from landfills and properly composted in industrial facilities to create a nutrient-rich soil amendment at the required rate.
In addition to manufacturing BPI-certified molded fiber packaging solutions, Sabert's Texas plant features extensive lab and engineering capabilities to conduct developmental research in material science and production technologies to continue to push innovation forward.