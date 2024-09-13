 Skip to main content

Supplier Spotlights: Bolthouse Fresh Foods, Chipoys, GSTV & The Hershey Co.

D&H United Fueling Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf and Sabert, among others, also announced new initiatives and partnerships.
Amanda Koprowski
NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

[Read more: Supplier Spotlights: ACR, Advantage Solutions Inc., Circana & The Hershey Co.]

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

Bolthouse new corporate logo

Bolthouse Fresh Foods

Bolthouse Fresh Foods will be rolling out a newly designed corporate logo in the fall to celebrate its century-long heritage. The rebranding, themed "Modern Roots," was created to combine modernity with authenticity, bringing a fresh, dynamic and innovative spirit to the company's produce products.

"Bolthouse Fresh Foods is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our consumers by offering high-quality, nutrient-rich fresh products that excel in today's ever-evolving market," said Timothy Escamilla, Bolthouse CEO.

Beyond the new logo, Bolthouse is introducing a new consumer brand, Bolthouse Fresh, along with updated packaging for its consumer-facing portfolio of fresh carrots, and on-the-go snacking solutions. The line will roll out simultaneously with the corporate branding in the coming months.

Bolthouse partner FreshMade created the new corporate brand identity and packaging designs, the latter intended to help shoppers quickly identify their favorite carrots while maximizing the visibility of Bolthouse's products.

Chipoys Truck Ad

Chipoys

Snack brand Chipoys teamed up with Adgile Media Group, a technology-enabled truck-side out-of-home advertising company, for an advertising campaign running through Oct. 18. Vibrant food trucks with Chipoys' branding and images will hit the streets of New York City and the greater Chicago area, showcasing the brand's wide range of flavors.

[Read more: Shifting Consumer Behaviors Blur the Lines Between Snacking & Meals]

Chipoys believes the campaign will deliver promising results, as Adgile's fleet will target the most populated areas of each region while utilizing an innovative retargeting strategy to capture viewers' attention with targeted digital ads. The strategy has generally achieved click-through rates six times higher than other media, while the firm's Virtual Fleet and geofencing allow Chipoys to track viewer engagement with each billboard.

Handshake between Tom Barghausen and Core States' D. David Dugan

Core States Group

Commercial architecture, engineering and construction firm Core States Group acquired Barghausen Consulting Engineers Inc., headquartered in Kent, Wash. The merger expanded the company to a combined 25 offices nationwide and more than 600 employees. 

The transaction comes on the heels of Core States' 25th anniversary and is intended to strengthen the firm's capabilities, expand its reach and open more opportunities to impact the industry. 

"I am honored by the trust Tom Barghausen, Chris Jensen, and the Barghausen leadership team have in Core States Group to take what they have built and carry on their legacy," said D. David Dugan, Core States president and CEO. "This is a significant milestone in building the Core States Group of the future, and I'm so excited to see the growth of our amazing team of professionals."  

D&H United Fueling Solutions

D&H United Fueling Solutions acquired Show Me Petroleum Equipment, a full-service fueling solutions provider based in Springfield, Mo. This strategic acquisition enhances D&H United's market presence and regional service capabilities, according to the company. 

Show Me Petroleum Equipment's established customer base has been integrated with D&H United's service offerings, ensuring continued customer service and support. The combined organization also plans to move into a new larger facility to better support customers and growth.

Show Me Petroleum Equipment represents the fifth acquisition for D&H since partnering with Wind Point Partners in September 2022 and the 10th acquisition since the company's founding in 2015. D&H's plans to continue focusing its acquisition strategy on partnering with companies that provide mission-critical maintenance, testing, and compliance services for fueling and electric vehicle charging infrastructure across North America.

D'Amelio Brands

D'Amelio Brands' line of whole grain kernel popcorns, Be Happy Snacks, joined the 7-Eleven Inc. family of brands. The ready-to-eat, gluten-free and low-sodium snacks in one-ounce bags are now available at 10,000 7-Eleven and Speedway stores throughout the country.

"Be Happy Snacks is the perfect snack to have on hand for all of this season's experiences and we're thrilled to be bringing our popcorn to our followers in a more convenient format," said Marc D'Amelio, cofounder and CEO of Be Happy Snacks. "Partnering with 7-Eleven and Speedway was a seamless way to ensure that our fans will be able to take Be Happy Snacks with them no matter where the summer takes them."

Be Happy Snacks come in three flavors — Cotton Candy, White Cheddar and Himalayan Pink Salt. 

Diebold Nixdorf Self-Checkout kiosk in Germany

Diebold Nixdorf 

Diebold Nixdorf is now the second largest supplier of self-service checkouts globally, according to data from research and consulting firm RBR Data Services. Additionally, Diebold Nixdorf has taken the top position for self-service checkout shipments in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, representing a market share of 40%.

[Read more: BP Expands Partnership With Diebold Nixdorf to Reduce Operational Complexity]

The "Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2024" study testifies that Diebold Nixdorf grew global market share in 2023 as retailers invest in the adoption of new self-service technologies, boosting deployments mainly in Europe and North America.

"In 2022, we set a two-year target to become the leader in self-checkout systems in [the] EMEA region," said Ilhami Cantadurucu, executive vice president, global retail, at Diebold Nixdorf. "As we work to build upon this leadership position, we will continue focusing on expanding our presence in the North America market."

GSTV

On-the-go video network GSTV partnered with Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) to bring excerpts of award-winning student films themed around road safety to a national audience through their platform. 

The featured films are past and present winning submissions from the Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition, which included high school students from Southern California, Arizona and Florida. The films are scheduled to run through Sept. 15 and include selections from: 

  • "Speed Kills," Castaic High School, in Castaic, Calif. (Best PSA Gold 2023) 
  • "Alcohol Kills Others," Ramona High School, in Riverside, Calif. (Best Research and Accuracy of Traffic Safety Facts Awards 2024) 
  • "Little Buddy," Bishop Mora Salesian High School, in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles (Best PSA Bronze 2023) 
  • "On the Curb," Claremont High School, in Claremont, Calif. (Best PSA Gold 2019) 

The Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition is a program for high school students to advocate for street safety through the arts. Student filmmakers participating in the contest are mentored by volunteer Hollywood professionals to advise throughout the film ideation and production process, and the film competition is judged by industry pros. 

Full-length versions of the award-winning films are available for viewing at StreetsArtSAFE.org

Angel Reese and Reese's collaboration

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. teamed up with professional basketball sensation and fashion icon Angel Reese to create a limited-edition merchandise collaboration featuring the company's Reese's brand. 

The collection is intended to celebrate the fans of both Reese's Pieces and "The Queen" herself, with designs based on Angel's unique style and the well known colors of Reese's candies.

The collection was designed in collaboration with Athlete Studio, an IP and commerce platform for professional athletes. It will feature three exclusive drops:

  • Angel Reese x Reese's Pieces Logo Collection, which features eight custom pieces reimagining the Reese's Pieces logo just for Angel Reese and includes a cropped tee, T-shirt, hoodie and hat. 
  • Angel Reese x Reese's Basketball Jersey, a custom shirt fit for fans who want to represent both their favorite player and favorite treat.
  • Angel Reese x Reese's Cup Logo Collection, which features eight designs with a custom logo that marries Angel's style with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

The limited-edition merch will be released in three distinct waves, available exclusively at www.theangelreese.com.

Liquid Barcodes

Liquid Barcodes is now integrated with Verifone Commander in an effort to provide the same level of service to car washes the company has given to the fuel and convenience retailer industry. 

The collaboration will empower retailers using Verifone Commander point-of-sale systems to swiftly roll out app-based monthly car wash subscription plans, completely independent of the car wash equipment and pay stations at their locations. 

The subscription programs can generate steady recurring revenue as well as boost customer engagement and visits. Retailers such as Circle K, Sunshine Gasoline, H&S Energy, Loop Neighborhood, Warrenton Oil and Enmarket have already seen success with such plans, according to the company.

[Read more: H&S Energy Debuts Car Wash Subscription Program]

Other benefits of the Verifone and Liquid Barcodes integration include project implementation within four to six weeks, a dedicated Liquid Barcodes customer success team to guide retailers from start to finish, and secure transactions for consumers. Full integration will also let retailers collaborate with Liquid Barcodes develop a personalized subscription app suitable for their needs. 

Sabert Corp.

All products using molded Pulp Plus and Pulp Ultra formulations from food packaging manufacturer Sabert Corp. have been awarded certification from the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and meet ASTM standards for compostable products in North America. The third-party verification helps to solidify Sabert as a leading BPI-certified domestic manufacturer of molded pulp foodservice packaging in the United States.

Composting plays a crucial role in achieving sustainability and promoting a circular economy.  The BPI certification indicates that Sabert's molded pulp products from its Greenville, Texas, facility can be diverted from landfills and properly composted in industrial facilities to create a nutrient-rich soil amendment at the required rate. 

In addition to manufacturing BPI-certified molded fiber packaging solutions, Sabert's Texas plant features extensive lab and engineering capabilities to conduct developmental research in material science and production technologies to continue to push innovation forward.

Takis Recycle challenge banner

Takis

Barcel Brands' Takis tortilla chips teamed up with international recycling company TerraCycle to launch the Takis Snacks Free Recycling Challenge through Nov. 18.

The campaign encourages students, teachers and communities to recycle their Takis packaging for free, contributing to a cleaner environment with the added bonus of a chance to win some prizes.

To participate, students can sign up online, download a free shipping label and send Takis packaging to TerraCycle at no cost. The top three schools which recycle the most will receive the grand prizes, including a garden bed, compost bin and flower planters all made from recycled materials, as well as Takis/TerraCycle collection boxes. Thirty individual participants will also win Takis-branded backpacks, pencil cases, friendship bracelets and snacks.

"Through our partnership with Takis … students, teachers and communities can make a significant impact on their local environment," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle founder and CEO. "By recycling Takis snack packaging, participants help reduce waste and deepen their understanding of sustainability, all while having the chance to win exciting prizes."

