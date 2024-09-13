Supplier Spotlights: Bolthouse Fresh Foods, Chipoys, GSTV & The Hershey Co.

Core States Group

Commercial architecture, engineering and construction firm Core States Group acquired Barghausen Consulting Engineers Inc., headquartered in Kent, Wash. The merger expanded the company to a combined 25 offices nationwide and more than 600 employees.

The transaction comes on the heels of Core States' 25th anniversary and is intended to strengthen the firm's capabilities, expand its reach and open more opportunities to impact the industry.

"I am honored by the trust Tom Barghausen, Chris Jensen, and the Barghausen leadership team have in Core States Group to take what they have built and carry on their legacy," said D. David Dugan, Core States president and CEO. "This is a significant milestone in building the Core States Group of the future, and I'm so excited to see the growth of our amazing team of professionals."

D&H United Fueling Solutions

D&H United Fueling Solutions acquired Show Me Petroleum Equipment, a full-service fueling solutions provider based in Springfield, Mo. This strategic acquisition enhances D&H United's market presence and regional service capabilities, according to the company.

Show Me Petroleum Equipment's established customer base has been integrated with D&H United's service offerings, ensuring continued customer service and support. The combined organization also plans to move into a new larger facility to better support customers and growth.

Show Me Petroleum Equipment represents the fifth acquisition for D&H since partnering with Wind Point Partners in September 2022 and the 10th acquisition since the company's founding in 2015. D&H's plans to continue focusing its acquisition strategy on partnering with companies that provide mission-critical maintenance, testing, and compliance services for fueling and electric vehicle charging infrastructure across North America.

D'Amelio Brands

D'Amelio Brands' line of whole grain kernel popcorns, Be Happy Snacks, joined the 7-Eleven Inc. family of brands. The ready-to-eat, gluten-free and low-sodium snacks in one-ounce bags are now available at 10,000 7-Eleven and Speedway stores throughout the country.

"Be Happy Snacks is the perfect snack to have on hand for all of this season's experiences and we're thrilled to be bringing our popcorn to our followers in a more convenient format," said Marc D'Amelio, cofounder and CEO of Be Happy Snacks. "Partnering with 7-Eleven and Speedway was a seamless way to ensure that our fans will be able to take Be Happy Snacks with them no matter where the summer takes them."

Be Happy Snacks come in three flavors — Cotton Candy, White Cheddar and Himalayan Pink Salt.