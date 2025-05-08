Supplier Spotlights: Blackhawk Network, Henny Penny & The J.M. Smucker Co.

This recognition highlights the company's commitment to transforming the fresh produce industry through disruptive packaging, product innovation and digital engagement — all while staying rooted in its 110-year legacy of quality and sustainability, Bolthouse said.

Fast Company's annual ranking showcases organizations redefining their industries with bold innovation and strategic growth. The editorial team assessed these organizations' capacity to drive meaningful change, introduce groundbreaking products and influence broader industry trends.

"This honor from Fast Company reflects our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, from the fields where our carrots are grown to the way they are packaged and enjoyed by consumers," said Timothy Escamilla, CEO of Bolthouse Fresh Foods. "We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in fresh produce, whether by reinventing snacking and mealtime, making fresh food more dynamic and shoppable, or leading the way in farming and packaging solutions that challenge industry norms."

Bolthouse Fresh is pioneering advancements in packaging sustainability, rolling out the first-of-its-kind TUV-certified compostable packaging in the fresh produce category.

At the consumer level, Bolthouse Fresh is making fresh produce more intuitive and accessible. Its color-coded packaging and clear messaging help shoppers incorporate carrots into different meal occasions, such as juicing in the morning, snacking in the afternoon, cooking at dinner or entertaining on weekends.

Fiserv Inc.

Fiserv acquired CCV, a payment solutions provider in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The acquisition enables Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe, while providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to an expansive, combined merchant and partner base.

Founded in 1958, CCV is a pioneer in payments, facilitating the first electronic payments in the Netherlands in the 1970s and growing substantially to become a prominent player in the omnichannel payment solutions sector. The acquisition optimizes the existing operational and client support models of both Fiserv and CCV to create a robust omnichannel offer allowing more businesses across Europe to seamlessly accept payments with Fiserv’s suite of products, the companies stated.

"The addition of CCV enables Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of our Clover platform and operating system, providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to our clients across Europe," said Katia Karpova, head of the EMEA region at Fiserv.

GK Software

GK Software, a leading provider of commerce solutions for global retailers, acquired Nomitri GmbH, a deep-tech startup for computer vision. This transaction will expand GK's commerce capabilities with complete out-of-the-box self-checkout and store operations solutions to expand the company's global portfolio of leading retail customers.

Germany-based Nomitri will continue to exist as a wholly owned subsidiary of the GK Software Group. Founders Trinh Le-Fiedler and Max Fiedler will remain in management positions.

The company had already been part of the GK partner ecosystem for several years. The Nomitri solutions will be presented as a new product suite within GK’s product portfolio under the name GK Vision.

GK Vision software allows retailers to take a cost-effective, retrofit approach, leveraging existing hardware and linking it directly to the cloud services of GK. The embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of GK Vision enable age verification as well as fruit and vegetable recognition at a self-checkout kiosk.

"The acquisition of Nomitri signifies GK's commitment to our purpose of making interactions in retail simple. We can extend GK's range in this strategically important area even more and increase the speed of deployment while reducing costs for our customers," said Matthias Blodig, executive vice president, Ventures and Strategy at GK Software.

Henny Penny

Henny Penny is partnering with Strata GPO, a dealer buying group serving the foodservice industry, to support dealers and operators with top-tier equipment and exceptional distributor service, ensuring even more value for Strata members, the companies stated.

As part of the agreement, Strata dealers will have access to Henny Penny's full lineup of foodservice equipment, such as open and pressure fryers, combi ovens and holding cabinets, along with dedicated support.

"With Strata's extensive dealer network and our unmatched distributor support, we are confident that this partnership will deliver immense value to foodservice operators across the country," said Jake Bronson, director of sales – Americas at Henny Penny.

Mini Melts USA

Mini Melts USA's signature frozen novelty treats are now available in nearly 300 Royal Farms convenience store locations across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.