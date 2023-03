Supplier Spotlights: Capital Candy Co., Frito-Lay North America & Old Trapper

Pepperidge Farm Inc.

Having grown its adult customer base over the past few years, Pepperidge Farm's Goldfish crackers expanded its partnership with NBA player Boban Marjanović and introduced the exclusive Boban Hand dish on March 1.

Goldfish has evolved from being known as just a snack for kids to broadening appeal to young and adult consumers alike, according to the company. According to IRI Data, adults consume 40 percent of all Goldfish.

Now, as the brand continues to reinforce its role as an appropriate snack for adults and knowing that Goldfish buyers are more likely to over-index as NBA fans, the snack dropped the latest iteration of its "Go For The Handful" integrated, multichannel campaign during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. The ad introduced the first-ever, limited edition Goldfish x Boban Hand Dish — a 10.75-inch exact replica of Marjanović's hand, so fans can eat a full, ball player-sized handful of tiny fish-shaped crackers (301 crackers to be exact).

Goldfish previously worked with Marjanović and fellow player Tobias Harris to kick off the "Go For the Handful" challenge in 2021. Since then, the two partnered in 2022 to release the "Tiny Hands" advertisement continuation, playing with the insight that fans were eating Goldfish Mega Bites, the large-sized version of the classic cracker, one at a time.

PepsiCo

Lay's launched its "No Lay's, No Game" campaign featuring Champions League winner and FIFA World Cup 2022 Champion Lionel Messi with the release of a new commercial and limited-edition Lay's chips packaging featuring football greats.

Meant to celebrate and coincide with the 2023 season of the UEFA Champions League, the bags are meant to showcase the dynamic energy that athletes bring to the game. They will be available in the United States, South Africa, Poland and other nations throughout the entire League tournament through June 2023.

The "Messi Visits" TV commercial stars Messi as an unexpected guest at a UEFA Champions League party where he shows up unannounced. However, the celebration turns to distress when the football star asks, "Where are the Lay's?"

"If you are well prepared, you have more chances to play your best. The same goes for all fans who love watching football, gathering their friends and sharing Lay's. This is what the new Lay's commercial is conveying with a little humor. Matchday is never complete without Lay's! No Lay's, No Game," said Messi.

PepsiCo Vice President of Marketing, Global Food Brands, Ciara Dilley added, "It's unthinkable to watch football without Lay's, and it's unthinkable to leave Messi out of the 'greatest of all time' conversation. That's why Lionel was the perfect partner for the "No Lay's, No Game" platform and why Lay's has been teammates with him for many years."

The "No Lay's, No Game" platform honors nearly a decade of partnership between the chip brand and the UEFA Champions League. The campaign launched on Feb. 21 with a short film titled "Thierry Visits" featuring fellow footballer Thierry Henry. Henry and Messi were teammates in the 2009 FC Barcelona team that was crowned UEFA Champions League winners.