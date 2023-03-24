Supplier Spotlights: Capital Candy Co., Frito-Lay North America & Old Trapper

Mashgin

Self-checkout system Mashgin has integrated with Shift4, a producer of integrated payments and commerce technology.

The partnership will enable retailers who use Mashgin to equip their points-of-sale (POS) with Shift4 payment processing, as well as allow stadiums and other businesses who use Shift4 to reduce checkout lines with Mashgin checkout kiosks.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mashgin to deliver a better payment solution for users of their innovative technology," said Anthony Perez, Shift4's senior vice president of new verticals. "Together, we can transform the checkout experience at sports and entertainment venues as well as other retail locations."

Mashgin kiosks are already deployed at more than 2,300 locations in the U.S., including convenience stores, major league sports stadiums, airports, corporate cafeterias, ski resorts and entertainment venues. Equipped with multiple cameras, the kiosks identify food and goods and ring them up simultaneously without the need to scan barcodes. Customers place their items on the kiosk tray, then item costs are calculated for payment. According to the company, transactions on a Mashgin typically result in shorter lines, more sales and happier customers.

Shift4's end-to-end payment ecosystem powers commerce for more than 200,000 merchant locations worldwide. The company's integrated solution includes everything a business needs to process payments, including point-to-point encrypted EMV devices, secure payment platform, POS/PMS software integrations, and mobile and contactless technology.

National Retail Solutions

In response to the rising need for independent retailers to better serve their customers online, POS network operator National Retail Solutions (NRS) launched three new features for both existing and new customers: Find My Biz, Manage My Reviews and the NRS Loyalty Program.

The services are intended to empower independent brick-and-mortar retailers with new resources to facilitate increased store visibility and on-demand delivery services. NRS saw the need for these new services made clear during the COVID pandemic when local bodegas and independent stores struggled to stay afloat as shoppers flocked to online retailers, according to the company.

"We keep a close eye on the retail industry and are constantly working to identify the needs of our retailer customers and provide solutions. NRS strives to present the most innovative technologies to help our retailers thrive and survive during these changing times," said Elie Y. Katz, NRS founder and CEO.

Find My Biz provides retailers with a single, aggregated platform to input all their business information and have that information appear in searches across the web. Through the NRS Find My Biz portal, clients can also gather data on how their online listings are performing, post to social media platforms, respond to reviews and utilize many other valuable features.

The Manage My Reviews add-on service evolved naturally from Find My Biz. Business owners with Find My Biz can leverage a team of specialized individuals to respond to reviews on their behalf, ensuring reviews help grow a business instead of hindering it.

Finally, the NRS Loyalty Program offers retailers the ability to build and maintain their own loyalty programs for customers through the NRS POS machines. Examples of customized, automated programs include award points given for each purchase, buy-one, get-one offers and other innovative substitutions for the traditional loyalty punch card.

These new features join NRS's latest in-store solution, the POS Panic Alarm, a patented safety and security technology to help bodegas deal with in-store crime.