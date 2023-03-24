Supplier Spotlights: Capital Candy Co., Frito-Lay North America & Old Trapper
NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.
Here are the latest supplier spotlights:
Capital Candy Co.
Family-owned distributor and wholesaler Capital Candy Co. entered into a distribution agreement with SurgePays Inc., a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved.
With the agreement, SurgePays has the opportunity to provide Capital Candy's 3,000 New England-based convenience store and bodega customers with its full suite of prepaid telecom and fintech products, including affordable connectivity program (ACP) applications.
"This agreement is a great opportunity for SurgePays to expand our footprint into an area of the country with few stores transacting on the SurgePays network," said Jeremy Gies, president of SurgePays Fintech. "With our capability to enroll new ACP customers at the store counter, we are especially looking forward to the revenue potential both companies can benefit from this collaboration. Capital Candy's sales team can now offer more products and services, like prepaid and gift card programs, to its stores. SurgePays can more quickly expand and ramp up our revenue by utilizing existing distributors' networks."
Founded in 1938 by George and Marion Burnes in Montpelier, Vt., Capital Candy has been serving the New England region for four generations.
Ghost Brand
Sports nutrition producer Ghost furthered its partnership with digital media platform FaZe Clan with the introduction of Faze Pop, a new flavor available in both the Ghost Gamer and Ghost Energy product lines.
"Faze Pop has been loading from the minute we first announced the partnership nearly a year ago," said Dan Lourenco, CEO and co-founder of Ghost. "Faze Pop is the first product collaboration in FaZe history that unifies the entire organization, incorporating feedback and ideas from the entire FaZe roster rather than a single creator or team member. We promised our collective communities fresh ideas and innovation and this is just the beginning."
Inspired by nostalgic popsicle flavors in classic raspberry and citrus notes, Faze Pop is available as a ready-to-drink or powdered supplement. Ghost Gamer delivers a combination of brain-boosting nootropics and natural energy to provide an afternoon pick-me-up, according to the company. Both it and Ghost Energy are vegan-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free and contain zero-sugars.
"In our partnership with Ghost, we've had a shared ambition of setting a new standard in the gaming category by creating an energy product that both of our communities will love," said Adam Bauer, FaZe Clan's senior vice president of partnerships.
The brands held giveaways across their social media channels to celebrate the partnership, with fans getting the chance to win merchandise and product.