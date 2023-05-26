Supplier Spotlights: Cibo Vita, Five Star Food Service & KeHE Foods

Old Trapper

As the official beef jerky of the Big 12, Pac 12 and Big Ten Conferences, Old Trapper will be adding their support to the respective baseball and softball programs at the week-long conference baseball and softball tournaments in late May.

For the Pac-12 baseball and softball tournaments, as well as the Big Ten baseball and softball tournaments, Old Trapper created an in-game fan experience that will award Old Trapper's beef sticks to the fans cheering the loudest for their teams. Videoboard graphics will announce the experience during each game. The company will additionally have televised signage and stadium LED boards at the Big Ten games.

For the Big 12 baseball and softball tournaments, Old Trapper will have an onsite presence throughout the games with signage and in-stadium activations. This year's tournament will also feature a "Big Stick Homerun" activation that will award beef sticks to a lucky row of fans each time a Big 12 player hits a homerun. The Big 12 Fan Fest area will additionally feature a consumer experience where Old Trapper brand ambassadors will debut a custom Old Trapper jersey and hand out bags of jerky.

Digital paid media and organic social media posts will be a part of all tournaments.

Paytronix

Paytronix entered into an integrated partnership with customer data platform mParticle that will enable retail brands to connect data from Paytronix to mParticle.

With data from Paytronix available in mParticle, brands can create a 360-degree view of the customer through data from across varied sources and easily connect that data to their preferred advertising, CRM, customer service or analytics tools without any development work.

"Being able to integrate the Paytronix guest engagement platform with mParticle's customer data platform will be a game changer for enterprise organizations," said Dan Murphy, head of partnerships, Paytronix. "This partnership unlocks the ability for brands to use all of their data to inform their CX program and, consequently, their ability to build more meaningful campaigns."

Other features of the Paytronix-mParticle integration include real-time customer data collection and personalization, which enables marketing teams to orchestrate triggered messages and location-based experiences across channels through any connector in mParticle's integration network.

PDI Technologies

PDI Technologies has integrated with touchless self-checkout system Mashgin. The partnership will allow Mashgin to deploy its computer vision self-checkout system at retailers who use PDI.

Mashgin transactions can now automatically flow into the retailer accounting and reporting features of PDI Enterprise, which eliminates the manual tasks of data manipulation and accounting reconciliation. According to the company, the integration can be implemented in as little as a week, allowing retailers to take advantage of Mashgin's checkout while also ensuring that pricebook and related data are always correct and up-to-date.

Additionally, the integration simplifies accounting by reconciling between a convenience store's primary point-of-sale and Mashgin, which keeps reporting consistent across stores that use Mashgin and those that have not yet been upgraded to Mashgin's frictionless self-checkout.

"Our goal is to unlock the power of retailer data to enable faster and better decision making across the convenience ecosystem," said Jeff Hassman, vice president of product strategy and partnerships at PDI Technologies. "The integration of Mashgin and PDI is a game changer for retailers looking to upgrade their self-checkout experience while keeping pricebook and other key data synchronized across stores and POS."