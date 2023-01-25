Supplier Spotlights: Lula Convenience, Mars Wrigley, Relationshop & Swiftly

Mars Wrigley

In January, M&M's brand released its first-ever packs spotlighting female M&M's characters. The limited-edition products feature Purple, Brown and Green on inspirational packaging and are the first united representation of the female trio of spokescandies. The packs come as the next chapter for Mars' newest M&'M's character, Purple, featuring her not only on the exterior, but inside the packaging as well, alongside green and brown candies.

"The M&M's brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley North America. "Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we're thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them — and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown and Purple?"

In celebration of the limited-edition packs, M&M's will support organizations that are committed to uplifting and empowering women. One dollar from every pack sold (totaling $500,000) will go towards supporting women via strategic partnerships with She is the Music and We are Moving the Needle. Outside of the limited-edition packs, additional donations (totaling $300,000) will be made to the Female Founder Collective, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and others working to flip the status quo.

Additionally, M&M's is promoting individual women who are pushing boundaries in creative spaces, teaming up with creators to design original content inspired by each of the candy's female characters. Those artists include hip-hop musicians Aint Afraid, streetwear designer Ashlee Muhammad, creative director Barbiana Liu, graffiti artist Ledania and cake sculptor Liz Marek.

Mars later announced a pause in the use of spokescandies as actress Maya Rudolph steps in as the newly created role "Chief of Fun." Rudolph will use her comedic talents and personality to help M&M's build on its mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong, according to the company. Her first appearance with the brand will be in M&M's upcoming Super Bowl LVII campaign.

Old Trapper

Beef jerky manufacturer Old Trapper renewed its partnership with CBS Sports Network for the 2022-2023 college basketball season. As part of the contract, Old Trapper will be the presenting sponsor of live college basketball coverage one night per week on CBS Sports Network, surrounding some of the top matchups of the season.

"This is our sixth consecutive year as a key sponsor of college basketball on CBS Sports Network. Partnering with CBS … and cheering on the teams is always one of our favorite times of year," said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer at Old Trapper. "We look forward to keeping athletes and fans fueled up with our delicious beef jerky as the teams battle it out on the courts throughout the 2023 season."

Old Trapper beef jerky will also be spotlighted in Player of the Game features during live college basketball games and "Inside College Basketball" studio coverage. These features will run throughout both the regular season and bracket week.