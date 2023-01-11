SurgePays Customer-Facing LCD Tablets

SurgePays Inc., a multiproduct company focused on the underbanked and underserved, joins with ClearLine Mobile Inc., a software development and point-of-sale equipment company, to launch a customer-facing LCD tablet interface for convenience store checkout registers. The 10-inch LCD touchscreen hardware is integrated into the SurgePays software platform and will market SurgePays products 24/7 with ads controlled from a central server. Customers can use the device to sign up for the Federal Affordable Connectivity program and conduct wireless activations or payment transactions right at the register while checking out.