Advertisement
11/01/2023

SurgePays Customer-Facing LCD Tablets

The touchscreen hardware allows c-store shoppers to sign up for the Federal Affordable Connectivity program.
Image
SurgePays Customer-Facing LCD Tablets

SurgePays Inc., a multiproduct company focused on the underbanked and underserved, joins with ClearLine Mobile Inc., a software development and point-of-sale equipment company, to launch a customer-facing LCD tablet interface for convenience store checkout registers. The 10-inch LCD touchscreen hardware is integrated into the SurgePays software platform and will market SurgePays products 24/7 with ads controlled from a central server. Customers can use the device to sign up for the Federal Affordable Connectivity program and conduct wireless activations or payment transactions right at the register while checking out.

Other Popular Products

Advertisement