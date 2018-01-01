Press enter to search
The candy is available in both sweet and sour fruity flavors.

SweeTARTS Gummies feature a variety of fun shapes, including a turntable, VR headset and rocket ship. The candy is available in both sweet and sour fruity flavors. SweeTARTS Gummies come in a 4-ounce share pack (suggested retail price of $1.69), a 5.25-ounce medium peg bag ($1.99 SRP) and a 10-ounce stand-up bag ($2.89 SRP). Complementing the product launch, SweeTARTS kicked off a “Search for the Next Gummy Shape” contest that invites fans to pick the next shape for a chance to win a year's supply of SweeTARTS Gummies.

