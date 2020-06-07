Sweets & Snacks Expo Debuts a Digital Platform

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Adapting to the new norms presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sweets & Snacks Expo (SSE) launched Sweets & Snacks On Demand, a digital platform designed to bring together the sweets and snacks community from any location at any time.

According to SSE sponsor the National Confectioners Association (NCA), this impactful and innovative approach to community building will allow retailers, buyers and manufacturers to celebrate innovation, learn through education programs and share and discover the industry’s newest products.

"The role of the Sweets & Snacks Expo as an industry convener to create excitement and engagement for our category is as important as ever — even though we couldn’t be together this year, it’s crucial that we stay connected," said John Downs, NCA president and CEO. "We've created a dynamic platform where the community can interact with each other, gain a deeper understanding of the topics that are important to their businesses, and where retailers can discover innovative new candy and snack products as they look to spark growth in the category."

Sweets & Snacks On Demand offers a four-part experience:

Manufacturer Search: A searchable database of confectionery and snack manufacturers and brands, plus company news and contact information

Innovation Center: A dedicated digital showcase of recently launched and not-yet-in-market product innovations from confectionery and snack manufacturers

Product Spotlight: Candy & Snack TODAY's new editorial showcase of all the products and promotions being shared digitally during Sweets & Snacks On Demand

Sweet Insights: Unwrapped: A digital education series designed to provide the industry with the latest in consumer, category and channel insight

More products and features will be added to Sweets & Snacks On Demand in the coming months, NCA announced. The platform will remain live until Nov. 30. For more information, click here.

The 2020 Sweets & Snacks Expo was scheduled to take place May 18-21 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event is slated for May 24-27 at Chicago's McCormick Place.