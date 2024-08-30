Swisher Turns to History for Smokeless Tobacco Rebranding

The Helme name traces its roots back to the 1880's and founder George W. Helme, who established the snuff and chewing tobacco company in Helmetta, N.J. It has been reputed that by 1925, Helme was the world's largest snuff maker. Helme and its products became part of the Swisher family of products and brands in 1986.

After later branding its smokeless tobacco under Fat Lip, Swisher now brings that portfolio back under the more well-established name.

"This year is a historic one for Swisher, as we celebrate 100 years of continuous operations in Jacksonville, Florida. We believe now is the perfect time to re-introduce this historic and prominent smokeless tobacco name to adult consumers," said Swisher President and CEO Neil Kiely. "The Helme name is synonymous with high-quality products, and reflects the unwavering commitment of the Wheeling, West Virginia team."

The following brands have been moved under the Helme umbrella:

Kayak, Creek and Gold River moist snuff tobacco

Starr, Bowie, Chattanooga Chew, Lancaster and Mailpouch chewing tobacco

Buttercup, Checkerberry, Dixie Sweet, Honey Bee, Lorillard, Navy, Railroad Mills, Ralphs, Society, Square, Starr, Strawberry, Superior, Three Thistle, Tops and Wild Cherry dry snuff

Founded in 1861 before moving to Jacksonville in 1924, family-owned Swisher serves adult consumers through a diverse range of businesses, including Helme, Swisher Sweets Cigar Co., Hempire, Rogue Holdings and Drew Estate: The Rebirth of Cigars. The company has manufacturing operations in Wheeling, W.Va., Santiago, Dominican Republic and Esteli, Nicaragua.