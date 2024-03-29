Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Other Tobacco Products: Swisher

Swisher has been a trailblazer in implementing category management principles within OTP for its convenience store partners, driving significant category growth year over year. According to the MSA database, Swisher continues to command the largest share of the large cigars category and played a pivotal role in driving category growth throughout 2023.

In the past year, Swisher has undertaken several pivotal initiatives to revolutionize how it delivers category management services to its customers. Significant investments have been directed toward consumer research, staffing, tools and services. These investments enable a deeper understanding of consumer behavior which, in turn, enhances decision making, improves POS communication, guides concept and product development, and optimizes marketing programs.

A cornerstone of Swisher's category management strategy is its mission is to equip highly trained professionals to formulate proven category recommendations that are actionable for retailers. Seventy-five members of its sales, marketing and analytics team are Category Management Association certified. In 2023, 13 individuals became Certified Professional Category Managers. This initiative has granted Swisher category captain status at numerous major retail partners.

Swisher is committed to diversifying its portfolio of adult consumer products through strategic expansions that resonate with evolving consumer preferences. The company's introduction of the CRWNZ line of cigarillos was meant to add a touch of sophistication to the segment. Additionally, Swisher's modern oral nicotine offerings have not only contributed to continued market share growth, but also showcase the brand's agility in adapting to emerging product categories.

