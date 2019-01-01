Press enter to search
Close search

Symphony RetailAI Shelf Intelligence

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Symphony RetailAI Shelf Intelligence

The software solution provides customers with image recognition and artificial intelligence technology.
Symphony RetailAI logo

Symphony RetailAI Shelf Intelligence is a new software solution that enables retailers to design more engaging and profitable store layouts, and ensure that planogram compliance improves on-shelf availability, store inventory accuracy, promotion execution and product performance. Developed with partner ReTech Labs, Symphony RetailAI Shelf Intelligence is designed to deliver seamless in-store execution with real-time visibility across the retailer and brand ecosystem. Shelf Intelligence includes:

  • CINDE (Conversational INsights Decision Engine): This is Symphony RetailAI’s conversational, AI-enabled Personal Decision Coach specifically designed for retail; and
  • Rebotics: This shelf capture platform from ReTech Labs delivers deep-learning image recognition and task management capabilities through mobile devices, in-store cameras and robots — allowing retailers to see the shelf, recognize actual product status, and compare product and price information to planograms in real time.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Dos Equis College Football Playoffs Sweepstakes

Dos Equis College Football Playoff Sweepstakes
Fischer TruKraft sustainable packaging

TruKraft Packaging
JOB Virgin Rolling Papers

JOB Virgin Rolling Papers