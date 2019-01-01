Symphony RetailAI Shelf IntelligenceThe software solution provides customers with image recognition and artificial intelligence technology.
Symphony RetailAI Shelf Intelligence is a new software solution that enables retailers to design more engaging and profitable store layouts, and ensure that planogram compliance improves on-shelf availability, store inventory accuracy, promotion execution and product performance. Developed with partner ReTech Labs, Symphony RetailAI Shelf Intelligence is designed to deliver seamless in-store execution with real-time visibility across the retailer and brand ecosystem. Shelf Intelligence includes:
- CINDE (Conversational INsights Decision Engine): This is Symphony RetailAI’s conversational, AI-enabled Personal Decision Coach specifically designed for retail; and
- Rebotics: This shelf capture platform from ReTech Labs delivers deep-learning image recognition and task management capabilities through mobile devices, in-store cameras and robots — allowing retailers to see the shelf, recognize actual product status, and compare product and price information to planograms in real time.