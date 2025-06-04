Tackling Tobacco: May 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

ALABAMA

A new law allowing only the sale of 34 tobacco and menthol-flavored e-cigarette products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was set to take effect June 1. All other flavors were to be banned from sale except in age-restricted vape shops. Other changes include banning the sale of vapor products in vending machines; increasing penalties for selling to consumer under 21; requiring vape products sold in the state to be U.S.-manufactured; and authorizing retailers to obtain licenses to sell alternative nicotine products.

However, days before the implementation date, the Petroleum and Convenience Marketers of Alabama filed federal suit challenging the legislation, claiming the new law is unconstitutional on two counts: restricting the sale of many e-cigarettes to adult-only specialty retailers is preempted by federal law and prohibiting the sale of any next-gen tobacco product that contains any component manufactured outside the United States, unless the product has FDA-marketing authorization, is unconstitutional, according to the AL.com news outlet.

As a result of the filing, the state agreed to allow c-stores to continue to sell all products on the FDA's "pending" list or Alabama's Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) Directory.