Tackling Tobacco: October 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup
MISSOURI
Kansas City — After failing to pass four years ago, a flavored tobacco ban was back for the city council's consideration in October. By the end of the month, after local retailers pressed lawmakers about the potential financial impacts of the legislation, the city council dropped the measure again. With the legislation off the table, the Kansas City officials are working to require a license to sell vapor products and require annual compliance checks.
NORTH CAROLINA
Fayetteville — The Fayetteville City Council passed a development ordinance change that prohibits new smoke shops from opening within 1,000 feet of each other as well as a wide variety of other establishments, including schools, daycare facilities, religious institutions, group homes, public parks, group quarters or residential rehabilitation support facilities. Tobacco and hemp stores also cannot open within the same property, such as a strip mall with multiple storefronts. The ban will not affect existing retailers.
OREGON
Salem — In late October, the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled that lawmakers violated the state constitution's free speech protections when they previously prohibited e-cigarette/vape pen makers from marketing their products with colorful packaging, banning the use of mascots, cartoons, celebrity endorsements and descriptive phrases such as "lit," "fire" and "spiked."
OHIO
Toledo — The Toledo City Council has proposed a moratorium on issuing permits for new tobacco shops. If passed, it would block the review and issuance of any zoning permits, building permits, certificates of occupancy or other licenses or permits until Jan. 31, 2025. The measure includes a request for the Toledo Plan Commission to conduct a study on the history and future establishment of tobacco shops during the moratorium.