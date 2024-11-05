Tackling Tobacco: October 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

COLORADO

Denver — Denver city leaders are again considering a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored nicotine products. The current proposal is now before the Denver City Council's Budget and Policy Committee. In 2021, the Denver City Council approved a similar ban but it was vetoed by then-Mayor Michael Hancock.

IOWA

Iowa City — Members of the city council are exploring a ban on the sale of kratom within Iowa City limits. They are also considering placing new limits on tobacco permits. Final rulings for both are expected in November.

MICHIGAN

Lansing — Bills were introduced in the Michigan Senate that would require tobacco and vapor product retailers to be licensed, paying $500 annually; they would also place stiffer penalties on those retailers violating the Tobacco 21 law. The proposed bills would additionally repeal the penalties against minors for tobacco use, purchase or possession.