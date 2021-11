Talking Rain AQA Ionized Water

Talking Rain Beverage Co. relaunches Talking Rain Essentials Hydration under a new name: Talking Rain AQA. Available beginning this fall, Talking Rain AQA is a 9.5pH+ premium ionized water with electrolytes and minerals for taste. It is available in one-liter bottles, with a 20-ounce size coming soon. The Talking Rain AQA brand is slated to grow outside of high pH water in 2022 and beyond, expanding into new areas in the still water market to offer flavor variety and functional benefits to support consumer needs.