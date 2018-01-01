Tanknology TankCam HD

Tanknology’s TankCam HD is the next generation of its tank inspection system, TankCam. TankCam HD is a remote, high-definition video camera system that allows underground storage tank (UST) owners to identify potential issues inside of tanks, including structural or lining problems, cracking, blistering, delamination or corrosion. TankCam HD allows tank owners to pinpoint the cause of failed tightness tests, verify conditions after a tank cleaning, locate unused riser openings, verify overfill protection, and visually inspect fuel conditions. Each TankCam HD inspection is performed by a highly trained and certified Tanknology technician and results in a digital video record and detailed report that notes the condition of the inspected tank.