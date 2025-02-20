Tapping Into Three Gen Alpha Food Trends

According to Mintel, Gen Alpha already has three key core characteristics:

Independent and influential — While still young, the cohort is growing up amid a parental and mental health revolution in which their opinions are valued and their influence on household decisions is significant.

Tech savvy and digitally native — Growing up in a digital-first world, Gen Alpha is more tech-savvy than any preceding generation. However, there is a growing awareness of the importance of screen-life balance, driven by concerns about potential health risks related to excessive screen time.

Sustainably and ethically focused — Growing up in a world marked by social and environmental issues has fostered a strong ethical consciousness in Gen Alpha, making them discerning consumers who prioritize food brands with genuine social environmental values. This awareness is likely to intensify as they mature.

Gen Alpha is growing up in an era of heightened health consciousness. As the first generation to come of age with a focus on functional food and drinks, enriched with vitamins, minerals and probiotics, they are likely to have a deeper understanding of the connection between diet and overall well-being. In the United States, there is growing demand from parents of Gen Alpha for food and beverages that support immune function and digestive health.

Still, global childhood obesity rates are on the rise, driven by a complex set of factors such as socioeconomic challenges, declining levels of physical activity, and heavy presence of high-fat, high-sugar and high-salt foods in children's diets.

Gen Alpha children are increasingly aware of sustainability issues, and are likely to be more pragmatic and open to sustainable food technologies such as genetically modified ingredients and lab-grown foods as climate change endangers food security and global food demand rises, according to Mintel.

At the same time, Gen Alpha is growing up with adventurous palates due to their parents exposing them to diverse cuisines early, and a side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is their deeper appreciation for real-life experiences and food that serves as a real-world method of connecting. This shift has boosted interest in immersing dining experiences like themed restaurants as well as interactive food experiences.

Although global new product launches aimed at children have declined over the last decade due to tighter regulations and increased scrutiny around advertising to children, brands should be mindful of the significant influence a generation's early years have on lifelong brand loyalty, Mintel advised. Despite the lower number of product launches, demand remains for innovative children's food and drinks.

Mintel has provided research and market intelligence solutions to consumer-focused businesses for more than 50 years.