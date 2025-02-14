Three Foodservice Trends Influencing Consumer Behavior
Additionally, the surge of mocktails is shaping the landscape, offering sophisticated nonalcoholic options for social occasions. Consumers are increasingly turning to beverages to satisfy both indulgent and better-for-you urges, with preferences for both dessert-as-a-flavor, as well as healthy and fresh flavor profiles. These trends are inspiring new product launches and menu adaptations amongst foodservice operators.
2. Value, Redefined
Consumers are redefining value in food and beverage choices, moving beyond price to a more comprehensive assessment of what they receive for their investment. In addition to price, factors like quality, convenience, relevance and experience now play a pivotal role in the total value equation. As selective spending becomes the norm following recent economic challenges, consumers seek offerings perceived as "worth the dollar" rather than simply the cheapest options.
This shift presents a significant opportunity for foodservice operators to differentiate themselves through menu innovation and experiences that meet these evolving consumer expectations, the company stated.
3. E-commerce Continues to Dominate
While traditional dining remains under pressure, online food delivery and e-grocery services are booming. Platforms like DoorDash have seen sustained demand, proving that convenience was not just a pandemic-era trend but a long-term shift. Additionally, e-grocery services are attracting new demographics beyond repeat customers by leveraging customization, such as personalized grocery experiences.
Headquartered in Buffalo, Rich's is a family-owned food company whose portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods, among others.
Rich's was the 2021 Category Captain for Prepared Food as part of Convenience Store News' annual Category Captains awards program.