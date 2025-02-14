Three Foodservice Trends Influencing Consumer Behavior

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Consumers' evolving definition of value will have an impact on the foodservice industry, predicts Rich Products Corp.

"Consumer behavior across the foodservice industry is shifting rapidly, driven by convenience, customization, experience and an evolving value equation," said Amanda Buonopane, senior manager, strategic insights, Rich Products. "Not only are we seeing e-commerce continue to surge — both in delivery and personalized experiences — but we're also seeing a shift in how consumers define value in food and beverage choices. Operators that adapt to these shifts will be best positioned for long-term success."

Conducted by Rich's Strategic Insights team to help industry professionals respond to rapidly evolving market shifts, the company’s 2025 trends outlook dives into everything from how consumers are redefining value to key growth drivers across the category.

1. Beverage Innovation Fuels Growth

The beverage sector is experiencing a wave of innovation, with rising demand for specialty drinks, such as "dirty" sodas — a mix of syrup, juice or cream — refreshers and healthier soda alternatives. Trends such as the "Stanley cup movement" are encouraging people to adopt better hydration habits by using reusable drinkware, Rich's said.