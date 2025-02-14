 Skip to main content

Three Foodservice Trends Influencing Consumer Behavior

Operators that adapt to these shifts will be best positioned for long-term success.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Casey's foodservice customers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Consumers' evolving definition of value will have an impact on the foodservice industry, predicts Rich Products Corp.

"Consumer behavior across the foodservice industry is shifting rapidly, driven by convenience, customization, experience and an evolving value equation," said Amanda Buonopane, senior manager, strategic insights, Rich Products. "Not only are we seeing e-commerce continue to surge — both in delivery and personalized experiences — but we're also seeing a shift in how consumers define value in food and beverage choices. Operators that adapt to these shifts will be best positioned for long-term success."

Conducted by Rich's Strategic Insights team to help industry professionals respond to rapidly evolving market shifts, the company’s 2025 trends outlook dives into everything from how consumers are redefining value to key growth drivers across the category.

1. Beverage Innovation Fuels Growth

The beverage sector is experiencing a wave of innovation, with rising demand for specialty drinks, such as "dirty" sodas — a mix of syrup, juice or cream — refreshers and healthier soda alternatives. Trends such as the "Stanley cup movement" are encouraging people to adopt better hydration habits by using reusable drinkware, Rich's said. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Additionally, the surge of mocktails is shaping the landscape, offering sophisticated nonalcoholic options for social occasions. Consumers are increasingly turning to beverages to satisfy both indulgent and better-for-you urges, with preferences for both dessert-as-a-flavor, as well as healthy and fresh flavor profiles. These trends are inspiring new product launches and menu adaptations amongst foodservice operators.

2. Value, Redefined

Consumers are redefining value in food and beverage choices, moving beyond price to a more comprehensive assessment of what they receive for their investment. In addition to price, factors like quality, convenience, relevance and experience now play a pivotal role in the total value equation. As selective spending becomes the norm following recent economic challenges, consumers seek offerings perceived as "worth the dollar" rather than simply the cheapest options. 

This shift presents a significant opportunity for foodservice operators to differentiate themselves through menu innovation and experiences that meet these evolving consumer expectations, the company stated. 

3. E-commerce Continues to Dominate

While traditional dining remains under pressure, online food delivery and e-grocery services are booming. Platforms like DoorDash have seen sustained demand, proving that convenience was not just a pandemic-era trend but a long-term shift. Additionally, e-grocery services are attracting new demographics beyond repeat customers by leveraging customization, such as personalized grocery experiences.

More information about Rich's insights, live events and courses is available via Rich's Academy.

Headquartered in Buffalo, Rich's is a family-owned food company whose portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods, among others. 

Rich's was the 2021 Category Captain for Prepared Food as part of Convenience Store News' annual Category Captains awards program.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Circle K Picks Up Hutch's C-store Chain

Hutchinson Oil Co. exits the convenience and fuel industries after completing two separate deals.
Hutch's teaser

Convenience Store News Announces Winners of 2025 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Ten c-store retailers, nominated by the industry, are named leaders in foodservice excellence.
Foodservice Innovators Awards

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Will a New Administration Result in a New Approach to Tobacco & Nicotine Regulation?

One of the biggest opportunities for the federal government is to support tobacco harm reduction policies.
A man holding a cigarette and a vapor product

Murphy USA Leans Into New Store Openings Following 'Disappointing' 2024

The company performed well but underdelivered on internal targets, executives said.
Logos for Murphy USA and QuickChek
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds