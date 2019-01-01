Tecate “Food First” Promotion

Tecate is welcoming summer, when the "food first" beer drinking occasion brings consumers together for outdoor grilling and good times. Running from May through August, a new integrated marketing program incorporates bilingual point-of-sale (POS), display enhancements, digital and social media, and TV advertising that supports the "food first" occasion. The multi-channel promotion, tailored to grocery, convenience and liquor, is designed to drive sales through trial, maximize brand awareness, recruit new consumers and engage shoppers. English and Spanish POS materials invite beer drinkers to “BBQ Together” or “Asada Together," always with good friends and cold Tecate. U.S. consumers also have the opportunity to win exclusive recipes and enter for a chance to win one of 100 Tecate-Weber Grills on a weekly basis.