Tepid Demand Keeps Seasonal Climb of Gas Prices Low

Gasoline production also declined, falling to an average of 9.2 million barrels per day.

Cost of Filling Up Across the Country

The current national average of $3.15 per gallon is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 38 cents lower than a year ago. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public electric vehicle (EV) charging station held steady on the week at 34 cents.

The top 10 most expensive gasoline markets in the country are ($4.66 per gallon), Hawaii ($4.52), Washington ($4.13), Nevada ($3.77), Oregon ($3.76), Illinois ($3.44), Alaska ($3.40), Arizona ($3.33), Idaho ($3.32) and Pennsylvania ($3.25).

The top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.68), Oklahoma ($2.72), Louisiana ($2.75), Texas ($2.76), Alabama ($2.77), Tennessee ($2.81), South Carolina ($2.81), Kentucky ($2.82), Kansas ($2.83) and Arkansas ($2.83).

The top 10 most expensive states for public EV charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), West Virginia (46 cents), Montana (44 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Alaska (41 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), New Hampshire (40 cents) and Louisiana (39 cents).

The top 10 least expensive states for public EV charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Nebraska (26 cents), Iowa (26 cents), North Dakota (26 cents), Delaware (27 cents), Michigan (29 cents), Texas (29 cents), Utah (29 cents) and Washington, D.C. (30 cents).