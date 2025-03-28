 Skip to main content

Tepid Demand Keeps Seasonal Climb of Gas Prices Low

The national average saw a small increase, but drivers are still paying around 40 cents less per gallon compared to a year ago.
Angela Hanson
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Drivers are paying more at the pump as spring break season continues. 

The national average gas price rose 3 cents over the previous week to $3.15 per gallon. The seasonal increase is no surprise — gas prices typically start going up at this time of year and peak during the summer, according to AAA. However, tepid gasoline demand and weak crude oil prices are keeping the national average approximately 40 cents less than last year.

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gasoline demand decreased from 8.81 barrels per day last week to 8.64 barrels per day, while total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 240.6 million barrels to 239.1.

Gasoline production also declined, falling to an average of 9.2 million barrels per day.

Cost of Filling Up Across the Country

The current national average of $3.15 per gallon is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 38 cents lower than a year ago. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public electric vehicle (EV) charging station held steady on the week at 34 cents.

The top 10 most expensive gasoline markets in the country are ($4.66 per gallon), Hawaii ($4.52), Washington ($4.13), Nevada ($3.77), Oregon ($3.76), Illinois ($3.44), Alaska ($3.40), Arizona ($3.33), Idaho ($3.32) and Pennsylvania ($3.25). 

The top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.68), Oklahoma ($2.72), Louisiana ($2.75), Texas ($2.76), Alabama ($2.77), Tennessee ($2.81), South Carolina ($2.81), Kentucky ($2.82), Kansas ($2.83) and Arkansas ($2.83).

The top 10 most expensive states for public EV charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), West Virginia (46 cents), Montana (44 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Alaska (41 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), New Hampshire (40 cents) and Louisiana (39 cents).

The top 10 least expensive states for public EV charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Nebraska (26 cents), Iowa (26 cents), North Dakota (26 cents), Delaware (27 cents), Michigan (29 cents), Texas (29 cents), Utah (29 cents) and Washington, D.C. (30 cents).

