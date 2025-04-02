Texas Born Upgrades Its Loyalty Program
A tierless system will make it easier for rewards members to earn more points per dollar on purchases.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Rewards and discounts available to loyalty members include:
- Stackable fuel discounts
- Less points needed for discounted purchases
- Free digital coupons and bonus offers
- Chug Club drink subscription access, now giving guests two any-size coffee, fountain, tea and frozen dispensed drinks per day
The in-app experience also includes an interactive game that generates different discount codes and coupons for users. Every time a member plays the game, they are entered for the rotating prize, with the last winners receiving free fuel for a year.
TXB guests can visit https://txbstores.myguestaccount.com/en-us/guest/ to sign up or download the TXB app.
Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB's motto is "Leave 'Em Better" and operates 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.