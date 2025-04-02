 Skip to main content

Texas Born Upgrades Its Loyalty Program

A tierless system will make it easier for rewards members to earn more points per dollar on purchases.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
TXB logo and a TXB convenience store

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) is revamping its loyalty program.

The upgraded program introduces a tierless system, simplifying the loyalty program for guests and making it easier for rewards members to earn more points per dollar on both inside the store and TXB app purchases. 

The new program will launch April 2.

[Read more: TXB Optimizes Asset Management With New Pact]

"We have always wanted to make our guests feel at home in every location, and with the relaunch of our loyalty program we can also make it an interactive experience for them," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "We listened closely to our guests, and we're excited to introduce everyday fuel discounts alongside offers and rewards for our loyal customers."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Rewards and discounts available to loyalty members include:

  • Stackable fuel discounts
  • Less points needed for discounted purchases
  • Free digital coupons and bonus offers
  • Chug Club drink subscription access, now giving guests two any-size coffee, fountain, tea and frozen dispensed drinks per day

The in-app experience also includes an interactive game that generates different discount codes and coupons for users. Every time a member plays the game, they are entered for the rotating prize, with the last winners receiving free fuel for a year. 

TXB guests can visit https://txbstores.myguestaccount.com/en-us/guest/ to sign up or download the TXB app.

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB's motto is "Leave 'Em Better" and operates 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds