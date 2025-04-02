Texas Born Upgrades Its Loyalty Program

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) is revamping its loyalty program.

The upgraded program introduces a tierless system, simplifying the loyalty program for guests and making it easier for rewards members to earn more points per dollar on both inside the store and TXB app purchases.

The new program will launch April 2.

[Read more: TXB Optimizes Asset Management With New Pact]

"We have always wanted to make our guests feel at home in every location, and with the relaunch of our loyalty program we can also make it an interactive experience for them," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "We listened closely to our guests, and we're excited to introduce everyday fuel discounts alongside offers and rewards for our loyal customers."