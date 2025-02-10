 Skip to main content

TXB Optimizes Asset Management With New Pact

The retailer tapped Techniche's Urgent software platform to drive efficiencies across its network.
Angela Hanson
TXB logo and a TXB convenience store

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) is teaming up with global technology company Techniche to optimize the convenience store chain's assets and automate maintenance process across its business. The retailer will utilize Techniche's Urgent asset and maintenance management software.

The Texas-based retailer chose the new software platform to drive further efficiencies within the business, adding value by bringing the management and maintenance of its c-store assets and IT-related issues into one platform, according to Techniche. 

TXB also chose Urgent for its ability to be configured without a lengthy implementation to create a single point of reference, the companies said.

"When an asset goes down — whether that's a coffee machine, a cooler, or a network router — it's critical to get that asset up and running again within the shortest possible timeframe," said Rodney Brent, senior director of facilities at TXB. "Our maintenance team includes both in-house technicians and external contractors, and our requirement was for a system that would align all our maintenance efforts on a single platform. Urgent has the flexibility to bring the needs of our business into one application."

[Read more: TXB Grows Private Label Assortment]

Based in Carlsbad, Calif., and with offices in the United Kingdom and Australia, Techniche has been at the forefront of automating the maintenance of critical assets and monitoring the networks of customers for almost 25 years, according to the company.

"Techniche has many years' experience working with fuel and convenience retailers around the world, and we're thrilled to now be working with TXB, a brand recognized for its strong values and retail innovation, at this stage in the company's exciting journey," said John Nesbit, head of sales for the Americas at Techniche. "We look forward to supporting TXB in its drive to improve the uptime of its assets by automating maintenance processes, enabling TXB to build customer loyalty and revenue."

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores, food markets and quick food operations that emphasize the company's Texas roots and values With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items and prepares its fresh-made, non-GMO food offerings on-site.

