TXB Optimizes Asset Management With New Pact

"When an asset goes down — whether that's a coffee machine, a cooler, or a network router — it's critical to get that asset up and running again within the shortest possible timeframe," said Rodney Brent, senior director of facilities at TXB. "Our maintenance team includes both in-house technicians and external contractors, and our requirement was for a system that would align all our maintenance efforts on a single platform. Urgent has the flexibility to bring the needs of our business into one application."

Based in Carlsbad, Calif., and with offices in the United Kingdom and Australia, Techniche has been at the forefront of automating the maintenance of critical assets and monitoring the networks of customers for almost 25 years, according to the company.

"Techniche has many years' experience working with fuel and convenience retailers around the world, and we're thrilled to now be working with TXB, a brand recognized for its strong values and retail innovation, at this stage in the company's exciting journey," said John Nesbit, head of sales for the Americas at Techniche. "We look forward to supporting TXB in its drive to improve the uptime of its assets by automating maintenance processes, enabling TXB to build customer loyalty and revenue."

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores, food markets and quick food operations that emphasize the company's Texas roots and values With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items and prepares its fresh-made, non-GMO food offerings on-site.