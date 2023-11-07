Hilco Sweets teamed up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to create its new Thin Mints Milk Chocolate Malt Balls, inspired by the popular Girl Scout cookie. The candy has a crunchy malted milk ball center coated in Girl Scout Thin Mints milk chocolate, creating a unique and decadent confection, according to the company. Thin Mints Milk Chocolate Malt Balls will be available for purchase starting in late summer 2023. The suggested retail price for a four-ounce bag is $5.99, with bags shipped in cases of 12.