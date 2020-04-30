Thorntons Enhances Guest Safety at the Pump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To make it safer while getting gas, Thorntons LLC added GripHero anti-static hand protectors to every fuel pump at every Thorntons convenience store.

The hand protectors are single-use, biodegradable and meant to add peace of mind for customers, the company stated.

"At Thorntons, we care greatly about the safety and well-being of our guests and our team members. We are pleased to offer this innovative new solution as an added layer of protection to bring our guests extra peace of mind when they shop for fuel and other great products at our always clean stores," said Simon Richards, Thorntons president and CEO. "Thorntons stores are open 24/7 to serve our communities with safe and clean places to shop for quality fuels and other great food and beverage offers."

GripHero hand protectors are designed for use around motor fuels and provide an extra layer of protection while minimizing contact and the potential transfer of germs while using fuel dispensers.

"We are very excited that Thorntons is leading the way in North America with our award-winning GripHero product. During this time, safely protecting the public and the environment is our priority and the GripHero product uniquely delivers both with the most efficient hand protection available," said Oli Yeo, CEO and founder of GripHero. "It has been fantastic to partner with Thorntons to be the first in North America to deliver this solution."

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates 200 c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.