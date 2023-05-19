Thorntons Rolls Out Exclusive Summer Offers for Rewards Members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons launched numerous exclusive offers for its Refreshing Rewards members, with the intention to provide rewards and savings for its most loyal guests all summer long.

The convenience store retailer rolled out a new fuel savings program that allows guests to save 5 cents per gallon when they purchase fuel with their Refreshing Rewards card. This discount is now available every day and automatically applies to all grades of fuel.

Additionally, rewards members will receive weekly Flash Fuel offers of up to 20 cents off per gallon. There is a 35-gallon limit on fuel savings offers.

Thorntons also launched the Pedal to the Metal Sweepstakes, which provides Refreshing Rewards guests with the chance to win an impressive prize package. The grand prize winner will come away with a VIP NASCAR race experience, a brand new 2023 Camaro and $35,000 in cash. The contest will run through July 5, and no purchase is necessary to enter or win the sweepstakes. Official rules, including entry instructions, may be found here.

Coinciding with the sweepstakes, Thorntons partnered with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) to sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Busch is currently one of the top drivers on the NASCAR circuit. He owns six wins in the elite NASCAR Cup Series and is one of only two active multi-time champions.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will air live on Fox Sports 1 on May 21, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates more than 200 stores that provide fresh foods, beverages, and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. It is a portfolio company of BP.