Three C-store Chains Doing Shopper Marketing Right

7-ELEVEN

This is a great example of how shopper marketing can be a unique part of a marketing arsenal. In spring 2016, 7-Eleven stores carried an exclusive can from Coca-Cola Co.'s flagship brand that delivered account-specific content via augmented reality mobile application Blippar.

Using the app, shoppers were able to scan the silhouette of a bottle depicted on the can to superimpose sunglasses, headphones and a play button over the SKU, which allowed users to play music from various artists such as Elle King, The Killers, Ellie Goulding and Beck.

In stores, the cans were stocked on account-specific, motion-activated floorstands that spinned a record and played “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers or "All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled when shoppers walked near the display.

The program worked because it encouraged shoppers to engage with Coke in a different, new way and it put the brand center stage on something that's just simply cool and keeps it in the conversation.