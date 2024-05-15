Three Takeaways From the 2024 Conexxus Annual Conference

Speaking during the "Recipes for Success With AI: A Beginner's View" session on April 29, Lockett explained AI is the story about data and it is also the story about computation.

But just where does the convenience channel stand on the AI journey? According to a poll fielded during the session, roughly half of the attendees are currently exploring AI implementation. Approximately one quarter are running AI pilots and another quarter are already using AI in production.

According to the poll, only 2% have no plans to adopt AI into their organization.

Of those already using AI, customer support and marketing are the top two uses. Among other top uses are operations, data analysis, data lakes, security and troubleshooting.

David Ezell, director of new initiatives at Conexxus, said the organization's priorities for AI projects include:

Reduce staff workload;

Improve the member experience;

Focus on open source and minimize data exposure; and

Apply current machine learning methods for large language models (i.e., ChatGPT).

Storm Clouds Building

As the convenience store industry prepares to face multiple disruptions on the horizon, Linda Toth, managing director for Conexxus, sat down with a panel to get a high-level view of what is happening that will impact all of retail for a session entitled "Multiple Storms on the Retail Horizon … Are You Ready?"

Joining her for the lighting round panel were Paige Anderson, director, Government Relations, NACS; Mike Lindberg, senior director, Payment Solution, CHS Inc./Conexxus; Allie Russell, contract attorney, Conley Rose PC; Liz Sergio, senior director, Supply Chain Visibility - Community Engagement, GS1; and Lauren Holloway, director, Data Security Standards, PCI Security Standards.

Among the top concerns on the horizon is the Credit Card Competitive Act, which is currently before the U.S. Congress. Similar to the Durbin Amendment in 2012, the new proposal aims to bring more competition to the credit card routing space. "Competition is a good thing for retailers and consumers to help lower costs," Anderson said, adding however, the legislation has some powerful opponents.

There is also a lot of rumblings around data privacy. As retailers, the most important data the industry is working with is personal identifiable data. In the absence of a federal rule, 18 states have consumer privacy laws though no two are alike.

According to Russell, these various pieces of legislation with "very unique provisions" make it hard for companies — especially national brands — to stay on top of the rules. The varying regulations also bring uncertainty to loyalty programs. For example, what information do users have to provide?

A federal privacy bill, in one form or another, has been making the rounds around Congress for some time — with the most recent proposal coming to light in the past few weeks — but nothing has been stamped into law yet.

Among the other concerns facing retailers in the not-so distant future are:

PINless debit — A payment option that allows debit card payment to be routed through a network other than the one associated with the card brand.

PCI DSS v.4.0 — Introduced in March 2022, the new data security standard comprises 64 new requirements and replaces v.3.2.1 which was retired two months ago.

Sunrise 2027 — An effort to switch to 2D barcodes by the end of 2027 will allow for more data to be encrypted in the barcode vs. the 1D version today.

The Power of Digital

Traditionally, the customer journey followed a certain formula: awareness, consideration and purchase. Today, however, the journey is no longer linear and digital is playing a large role in that change.

"Ninety percent of consumers are using [a search function] on their path to purchase," said Jen Johnson, director, Business Development - Localized Marketing Solutions at NACS. "People find what they need on their phones and discover what they need on social."

As Johnson pointed out, where a business ranks among search is critical to success.

Citing a "2022 SOCi LMBR & Ranking Correlations Study," she explained that businesses in the top three search results see 126% more traffic and 93% more action than businesses ranked four through 10.

Additionally, social media is becoming increasingly more important in customer service circles. Backing up this point is a RevLocal blog post, "Why Social Media Is the Next Customer Service Tool," which noted:

71% of people who had a positive customer care experience would be more likely to recommend the business to others;

30% of people are more likely to visit a competitor after being ignored on social media; and

36% of people have used social media to publicly shame a company after poor customer service.

The 2024 Conexxus Annual Conference took place April 28 through May 2 at Live! By Loews Arlington. The 2025 Conexxus Annual Conference will move to the beginning of the year next year when it comes to Tucson, Ariz., at the end of January.