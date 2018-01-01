Tiger Beer "The Uncaged" Campaign

Tiger Beer's new campaign, "The Uncaged," takes the idea of showcasing emerging talent and "uncaging" local heroes and focuses it on those whose approach to their craft serves a good cause. The campaign will feature a group of "Uncaged Heroes" from fields like technology, dance, fashion, music, art and food. To kick off the campaign, Tiger Beer will highlight the group of Uncaged Heroes, sharing their work in a launch film that can be seen on the brand's social media channels and campaign website (Uncage.com). Tiger Beer will also partner with Hypebeast, which will host contestant submissions and direct chosen finalists to perform on stage in one of three "Uncaged Nights" events in June. Finalists chosen from each of these three performances will then faceoff in July for a chance to be featured at The Uncaged LIVE event on Sept. 20 in Venice, Italy.