TikToker Makes Kum & Go a Viral Sensation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A social media prank is turning into a real meal deal at Kum & Go LC convenience stores after achieving viral popularity.

Earlier this month, Springfield, Mo., resident, author and motivational speaker Kyle Scheele placed a life-size cardboard cutout of himself advertising the non-existent "Kyle Scheele Meal" inside a local Kum & Go store to see how long it would be before employees noticed and removed it, reported USA Today.

His video of the prank received millions of views on TikTok and inspired a real namesake meal that will benefit a charitable cause, Scheele announced in a follow-up video.

The real "Kyle Scheele Meale" will be available at all Kum & Go stores for $5 each. It includes once 12-ounce Red Bull and a pizza sandwich, or "just two pieces of pizza smashed face to face," Scheele said.

Kum & Go will reportedly donate $2 from every meal purchased from now until Thanksgiving, up to $10,000, to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit organization working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.

Red Bull will match the donation total, according to Scheele, who thanked his followers for the "incredible groundswell of ridiculous, insane support" that made the charitable initiative happen.

"In one week we took this from a crazy idea to a real thing that's really going to help real people," Scheele said.

Based in Des Moines, Kum & Go operates 400 convenience stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.